Used 2009 Ford Mustang Coupe Consumer Reviews

Fun Little Car Stangdriver09 , 12/07/2016 V6 Premium 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 5M) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought my mustang used with around 40,000 miles on it and drove it to over 130,000 miles. This little car is fun to drive and overall I haven't had many problems with it. The only time I was stranded by this car was when the thermostat housing burst on it after driving the car a little hard. This housing is made of plastic which was why it broke, allowing the coolant to go everywhere. I had a coworker help me replace the part with one from NAPA and I haven't been stranded since. I really like the gauges with this car and the aluminium dash. The fabric used to cover the doors started to come unglued and on the driver's side it started to peel back some. Overall, I enjoyed driving this mustang and I would be willing to get another. I used this car as a daily driver so I think it served me well in that aspect. If you have to drive this car in the winter, I suggest placing sand bags in the back and use good tires. I never placed this car in a ditch, so with careful driving it is possible to use this car in the winter.

Sense of Humor Jennifer N , 08/12/2016 GT Premium 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I love my car it has nice power to weight control, paired with a 5 spd Hurst short throw manual transmission paired against a stage ll race clutch. (The clutch is not overly heavy.) The front end design for the S197 was under engineered. There is no adjustment to the camber/caster without secondary modification (not overly expensive). All traditional trademarks you could ask for have been designed into this vehicle for a rather handsome price. Here is the one pitfall I can see yet, the climate control system at some point WILL go stupid and its a pricey fix. almost 2000 dollars. Only Ford has a track record on repairing them just an fyi. Over all I love her and I think I will keep her! Comfort of the vehicle is fine with good safety features.

Read me if looking to buy a v6 mustang. Calvin , 03/02/2018 V6 Premium 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 5M) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful A mustang is definitely a fun car to drive. But if your looking to buy a mustang let me share my experiences with mine. Also keep in mind in not trying to talk bad about mustangs, i'm only trying to help future buyers know what they are getting in to. First off, I own a 2009 V6 Mustang Coupe. I love the car but its not always the best car to own when you live in Minnesota. If your like me then you park your car away for the winters to keep salt on the roads from getting stuck under your car and starting to rust. Also I live near a lot of country roads that I sadly cant drive without sliding the whole way. I would say if you live where it doesn't snow and all the roads around your area are paved then I say go for it, your gonna love it! but if not then keep in mind that your limited where you can drive, and thats never fun when your a teenager looking to explore.

My Baby bjorlino1 , 04/24/2011 9 of 11 people found this review helpful I absolutely love my 2009 V6 Mustang coupe. The car is a head turner out on the open road. The "fastback" inspired exterior styling looks amazing. The interior is extremely comfortable and I love my leather seats. The ambient lighting in the cabin is a neat added touch. The car has great acceleration with 210 HP and 240 ft lbs of torque. This car is so much fun to drive. The only drawback is that the instrument panel is difficult to read at times.