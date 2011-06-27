Used 2007 Ford Mustang Coupe Consumer Reviews
Classic American muscle in a modern package
I love the way this car looks, truly has the feel of a classic 1960s mustang updated for modern times. I purchased my 2007 V6 Pony package back in February and it has been a GREAT car so far. Handling and steering is superb. I have a custom exhaust and it sounds great for a 6, too. There is a great market for these cars to mod, no matter whether you get a V6 or spring for the GT or Shelby. Parts are plentiful and cheap compared to other cars. Reliability has been good, recently had to replace an alternator, but at 138,000 miles wear items like that should be expected. Just a few critiques though. I wish the V6 of this generation had a little more power, what it has is adequate for sure, but when Camrys are faster than your sporty car, it's lackluster. Also, given the fact that it's a sporty car, the fuel economy wasn't much better than the GT, even though it's a V6. I average 19-21 MPG, but you drive a Mustang for smiles per gallon, not miles. The ride can be a little harsh a first if you come from a non-sporty car, however, it is soft enough to live with on a daily basis and still handle well. My car has the Pony package, which has the GT suspension anyways, so that may give you a better idea. Regular V6s ride a bit smoother I hear, but don't handle as well. Seats are comfy, controls easy to access, and the dash has plenty of chrome for a retro 60s feel, much like the exterior of the car. The back seat is basically useless, but I don't have kids anyways, so it doesn't matter to me. Materials are a little plasticky, but who really cares? The car is so fun that stuff doesn't matter. A set of adjustable Koni shocks can help you tune your suspension for a softer ride or, the other direction, for a firmer ride and better handling. Also be aware that these cars have a sealed transmission, no dipstick, so no repair shops will change your transmission fluid for you, you either have to do it yourself or go to the dealer to change it out. Avoid buying a high mileage car with no maint. records, because a sealed transmission that the fluid was never changed in is a ticking time bomb.
My Favorite Car
This is my 4th car in two years; I've had an Accord, an 86 Camaro, a Camry, and now this and I LOVE IT! It's as fast as my V8 Camaro was and the handling is impeccable. I live in Colorado and it even does well in icy conditions given my previous training with rear-wheel drive. The interior is comfortable and smart looking and the exterior is simply HOT. Gas mileage is decent at around 21 mpg compared to 14 mpg in my similar performing V8 Camaro. Though only complaint I have to say quip about is the quality; I've had it since November and it squeaks like a wild horse. I played the stereo too loud and now the glass in the side view mirrors is loose and rattles! The cheap plastic can cut you.
Fun and fast
I moved to the US recently from Europe, and the first thing I did was to buy a 2007 dark red Mustang. 6 month down the road, it's still the car of my (and my husband's) dreams. Lot's of personality. Easy managed. Having read some of the reviews on this site, it's clear that not everyone was aware what they were in for when they got this car. So here's the deal: This is not a family car, and if the driver is tall, there is zero room for ANY size of passenger in the back. But I mean - it's a Mustang! It's not built to be 'practical' or to take the whole family, dog, etc. for a spin in. It's build to give its owner (and the side passenger) a joy ride. And that this car 100% delivers on.
My 2007 Mustang GT
This 2007 Mustang has been a particularly great car. I have owned it now for 13+ years. I bought it new in 2007. I loved driving the car then and I love driving it now. This car is a great improvement over other year Mustangs I have owned. I will drive it for as long as it will drive, then I will put it up on blocks and keep it for a future classic.
I adore this car
106,000 miles on my GT California Special and stone dead reliable. Smooth, muscular V8 sound. Awesome acceleration. Super comfortable seats and touchpoints. I took it on a 7,600 mile trip last summer, averaged exactly 25 mpg and never got backache. Love, love love the comfort. This is the first car I've ever owned that I enjoy just to take for a drive. Says it all. I hope I own it the rest of my life.
