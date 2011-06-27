Used 1994 Ford Mustang Convertible Consumer Reviews
LASER DREAM
A real head-turner. 8 years old and no problems. Excellent paint and soft top.
Mighty Mustang
I bought this car new, actually drove it off the showroom floor. I now have just over 238,000 miles on it and it is still running strong. The only things I have done to it other than normal maintenance, is a new top after 13 years, (mostly garage kept) a fuel pump, and a distributor stator. What a great car! It's now over 21 years old and I hope to have it for another 21 years.
94 Mustang GT Conv.
Awesome car! Definitely the funnest car I've ever owned. It'll put you sideways before you can blink. To some people that sounds horrible, but for those who like speed it sounds great. I've found that parts are somewhat more expensive than they should be, I think it's because alot of people own Mustangs so the prices are jacked up.
Still the Best!
Back when I was looking at this Mustang I was pretty weary of even considering buying it. It already had 83,000+ miles on it. It was an emotional purchase to say the least, but I'm thrilled with what I've got. Now that the "thrill" has worn off, I'm left with a car that has never once broken down and needed only minimal, and by that I mean a tune-up, repairs. The ride is excellent! Above average power and the joy of knowing I'm driving a piece of American Culture. Truly the best pony car out there!
Find a good one , BUY IT!!!
Bought my laser red, grey interior, 5.0 ,5-speed GT conv. in May of 2017. Only has 45,000 miles on it. Interior/exterior perfect. except for few minor stone chips on hood which can hardly notice. Has a Borla straight exhaust/no converters. Cobra R wheels, B&M shift, K&N air. aluminum under drive pulleys. Bought it ths way, prevoius owner did work on differential also, not sure what. Goes like hell. Added blacked out taillights, chin spoiler, hood supports rather than that ol prop.Second one I owned, the other was a Indy FestivalPace car. Both definately head turners!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Damn Nice "TOY"!!! Now Nov. ,2019 with 46, 700 miles. Not one of the most sought after Mustangs, but personally like the "not-so-sought" cars. Was even chosen to be one of ten in the featured vehicles at our Madison Classics car show and swap this fall, Biggest one in all the area!!! So made me feel good.!!! Least someone else likes it too!!
