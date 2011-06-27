Used 1994 Ford Mustang Convertible Consumer Reviews

LASER DREAM BRAD , 03/21/2002 9 of 9 people found this review helpful A real head-turner. 8 years old and no problems. Excellent paint and soft top. Report Abuse

Mighty Mustang Kevin D. Steel , 09/26/2015 GT 2dr Convertible 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought this car new, actually drove it off the showroom floor. I now have just over 238,000 miles on it and it is still running strong. The only things I have done to it other than normal maintenance, is a new top after 13 years, (mostly garage kept) a fuel pump, and a distributor stator. What a great car! It's now over 21 years old and I hope to have it for another 21 years. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

94 Mustang GT Conv. 94 Mustang Gt Conv. , 12/06/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Awesome car! Definitely the funnest car I've ever owned. It'll put you sideways before you can blink. To some people that sounds horrible, but for those who like speed it sounds great. I've found that parts are somewhat more expensive than they should be, I think it's because alot of people own Mustangs so the prices are jacked up.

Still the Best! NeumaGr , 03/22/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Back when I was looking at this Mustang I was pretty weary of even considering buying it. It already had 83,000+ miles on it. It was an emotional purchase to say the least, but I'm thrilled with what I've got. Now that the "thrill" has worn off, I'm left with a car that has never once broken down and needed only minimal, and by that I mean a tune-up, repairs. The ride is excellent! Above average power and the joy of knowing I'm driving a piece of American Culture. Truly the best pony car out there!