Used 1993 Ford Mustang Consumer Reviews

A weak pony, but a pony nontheless! dburkland1028 , 04/23/2011 4 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought this car from it's original owner for $1200 with only 98k miles on it. It was my first car and at 15, I was in love at first site. Mine was the 4 cylinder with the automatic and it was the most reliable car I've owned yet, even beating out my 91 Accord (chalk one up for America!). I was proud of my Stang and babied it. I kept up with it and made sure it was maintained. The paint never chipped or faded and the styling is classic and unique. The 4 cylinder was fairly weak, but got about 30 mpg highway and 26 in the city. My biggest complaint was the lack of a single cup holder in the entire car! What was Ford thinking?

American Made and Strong.. juhelofthenile , 02/24/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful nice line takeoff for cheap. The 302 engine is a great engine. I know people with 220k. Overall, I have been pleased.

This is it! Whattup , 07/20/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful To me this really is the best of the Mustang designs (Fox). This my 3rd mustang. Had an 86 V6 convertible, 88 GT Hardtop - but too many tickets forced me to get a T-Bird. Found this 93 on a car lot late one night and bought it the next morning. This car turns heads like no tomorrow - it is teal, replaced the white top with a black top, switched out the headlights, tail lights, and exhaust. Also switched out the alloy pony wheels with chrome. Am always getting offers to sell and folks not believing it is 13 years old. This car is awesome, fast, and I will have it forever!

My Review Fadedgirl , 03/27/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I got this car for my 16th birthday! It is the most amazing car ever! But the gas mileage is poor. And the transmission had to be rebuilt! But overall. I love my car. P. S. I get a lot of head turning driving down the street!