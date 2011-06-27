Used 1998 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Coupe Consumer Reviews
Arrest Me Yellow
Have had this car for 1 year and 7 months. Car has been very reliable zero mechanical problems Tremic T-45 trans does like to rake at high rpms could use a better gear 3.73 or higher engine is silky smooth with very high rpm band was previous owner of LS-1 trans am. Trans am would eat it for lunch!!! Car is somewhat rattly could use better build quality.Handling is good, cupholder position isnt, cd player likes to skip on bumpy roads.
my yellow cobra
great car. Easy to upgrade!! All around best bang for the buck!!
What A Snake!
Have had his car since new. Mods started within 200 miles, springs, caster camber plates, flowmasters, etc. I've done everything to this car over the years and drive it a bit aggressively (3 speeding tickets). It was purchased to use as weekend driver/car show duty. Everything is chromed, polished, powder coated, painted/waxed and very clean. Old p600 procharger (with inner cooler), 75 shot NOS, DVD, Subs, upgraded stereo, race seats, no rear seats, Lambo doors, carbon fiber hood (same cobra style) interior done with real cobra snakeskin accents carbon fiber, polished billet, etc, etc, too much more to list. Bottom line never really had any problems with it, other than normal.
Bang for your Buck
First of all, if you plan on buying a GT, but decide to test drive a Cobra, you'll be leaving the dealership with the Cobra. My car has had no major problems, has always been reliable (although I wouldn't recommend using it in the snow), and has always turned heads on the road. It's not the best handling thing on the road, but for what you pay for it's definitely the best car you can buy for the money from a performance and styling standpoint. If you can afford to, buy the new 2003 Cobra. More horsepower, and much better handling and ride!!
Mustang Cobra
I am very pleased with the "mach 460" Ford sound system. I was amazed that the car would cruise at 80mph at a mere 2300 rpm and get 24 mpg's. This car is like two different vehicles. Its a mild, low-rumbling cruiser at low rpms, but when you rev above 3300rpm and the extra two valves per cylinder open up, hang on. It screams like a banshee and pins you in the seat. Its not built like a BMW or Lexus. There are squeeks and creaks, but at half the cost I can live with it. Besides, smoke 'em at the red light and then tell yourself how much money you saved.
