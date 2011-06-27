Used 1996 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible Consumer Reviews

1 matt7571 , 04/18/2004 2 of 3 people found this review helpful we bought this car as a fund car & investment. The car is only used in the sumemr and we have enjoyed it a great deal. The 96 to 98 cobra's have always had a place in my heart and the car still tuns heads, even though it is getting a few years on it. Report Abuse

Mustang = Modify to Taste! Green Jackal , 10/30/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car used in '99 with 12k miles on it. It already had some needed modifications on it: subframe connector (strengthens car) and aftermarket shifter (improves shift feel dramatically). I had mine lowered about 2 inches and put in adjustable shocks. Handeling improved dramatically. I hated the stock spongy feeling suspension. Since I do have a convertible I do have some squeaking over uneven pavement. The best thing about Mustangs are the HUGE aftermarket for parts. This makes replacement parts cheap and usually better quality than the originals. You can customize these cars to your own personal tastes for far less than most cars.

Soon to be a classic JBrown , 12/04/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I purchased my 96 cobra with 36000 miles on it in 2003 and have loved every min. What a value. My first mustang was a 2000 GT which I had a blast with but kept looking at the 96- 98 cobra and I had to have one. In my opinion this car has one of the greatest sounding engines of all time. i have done a few mods: 1.lowering springs (a must, stock it looks like a 4X4) 2. caster camber plates (to get correct alignment) 3.mac mufflers. With just a few mods the car looks and sounds great.