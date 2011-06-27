Used 2018 Ford Fusion Sedan Consumer Reviews
Delayed Gratification
After reading full page article in the Post two years ago, we finally purchased the 2018 Fusion Sport. This exciting vehicle meets all the expectations the article suggests. Our trip to Toronto through ice and snow was pain free with its AWD. Great acceleration and handling, Ford engineering, styling and comfort at an affordable price. Great Value and highly recommend.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Lots of bang for the buck!
Checked out all competition after purchasing a 2010 Fusion Hybrid new. Loved that car and was looking for upgrade in age, technology, and pazzaz. Came upon a Titanium AWD and only looked back at the competition. This Fusion is a fine car with great appointments and drives even better than our older Hybrid. The seats and driving position have improved as well as the infotainment offerings. Maps with navigation are outdated (naturally) but who doesn’t use their phone anyway? Haven’t had need for AWD yet, but will be more confident going into next winter as we get lots of snow. I really like the car and wanted to get one before they stopped making sedans!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Only 2 major issues...
2018 fusion, I love the look and smooth ride. I do not love the headlights. When driving at night, they do not cover enough area and are not bright enough. I cannot always use the high option. The wipers are awful. We have tried different brands and price ranges, they are good for a month or so but become very streaky shortly after. It must be a design flaw somehow.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Fusion 2
This is my second lease of this Ford Fusion
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
a true NASCAR
concentrate on a color !!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
