Used 2018 Ford Fusion Consumer Reviews
Delayed Gratification
After reading full page article in the Post two years ago, we finally purchased the 2018 Fusion Sport. This exciting vehicle meets all the expectations the article suggests. Our trip to Toronto through ice and snow was pain free with its AWD. Great acceleration and handling, Ford engineering, styling and comfort at an affordable price. Great Value and highly recommend.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Lots of bang for the buck!
Checked out all competition after purchasing a 2010 Fusion Hybrid new. Loved that car and was looking for upgrade in age, technology, and pazzaz. Came upon a Titanium AWD and only looked back at the competition. This Fusion is a fine car with great appointments and drives even better than our older Hybrid. The seats and driving position have improved as well as the infotainment offerings. Maps with navigation are outdated (naturally) but who doesn’t use their phone anyway? Haven’t had need for AWD yet, but will be more confident going into next winter as we get lots of snow. I really like the car and wanted to get one before they stopped making sedans!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Only 2 major issues...
2018 fusion, I love the look and smooth ride. I do not love the headlights. When driving at night, they do not cover enough area and are not bright enough. I cannot always use the high option. The wipers are awful. We have tried different brands and price ranges, they are good for a month or so but become very streaky shortly after. It must be a design flaw somehow.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Fusion 2
This is my second lease of this Ford Fusion
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
a true NASCAR
concentrate on a color !!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Fusion
Related Used 2018 Ford Fusion info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge