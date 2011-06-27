Estimated values
2011 BMW 7 Series 750Li 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,351
|$12,161
|$13,444
|Clean
|$9,541
|$11,210
|$12,388
|Average
|$7,920
|$9,309
|$10,276
|Rough
|$6,300
|$7,408
|$8,164
Estimated values
2011 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,028
|$9,897
|$10,521
|Clean
|$8,321
|$9,123
|$9,695
|Average
|$6,908
|$7,576
|$8,042
|Rough
|$5,495
|$6,029
|$6,389
Estimated values
2011 BMW 7 Series 740Li 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,016
|$9,605
|$10,728
|Clean
|$7,388
|$8,854
|$9,886
|Average
|$6,134
|$7,353
|$8,200
|Rough
|$4,879
|$5,851
|$6,515
Estimated values
2011 BMW 7 Series 750i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,950
|$11,605
|$12,779
|Clean
|$9,172
|$10,698
|$11,775
|Average
|$7,614
|$8,884
|$9,768
|Rough
|$6,057
|$7,070
|$7,760
Estimated values
2011 BMW 7 Series 760Li 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,848
|$18,734
|$19,384
|Clean
|$16,451
|$17,269
|$17,862
|Average
|$13,657
|$14,341
|$14,816
|Rough
|$10,863
|$11,413
|$11,771
Estimated values
2011 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,827
|$12,882
|$14,336
|Clean
|$9,980
|$11,875
|$13,210
|Average
|$8,285
|$9,861
|$10,958
|Rough
|$6,590
|$7,847
|$8,706
Estimated values
2011 BMW 7 Series 740i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,563
|$10,077
|$11,150
|Clean
|$7,893
|$9,290
|$10,274
|Average
|$6,553
|$7,714
|$8,522
|Rough
|$5,212
|$6,139
|$6,771