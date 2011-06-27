Estimated values
1997 BMW 3 Series 328i 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,117
|$1,801
|$2,174
|Clean
|$983
|$1,590
|$1,919
|Average
|$715
|$1,167
|$1,410
|Rough
|$447
|$744
|$901
Estimated values
1997 BMW 3 Series 318ti 2dr Hatchback with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$792
|$1,415
|$1,753
|Clean
|$697
|$1,249
|$1,547
|Average
|$507
|$916
|$1,137
|Rough
|$317
|$584
|$727
Estimated values
1997 BMW 3 Series 318i 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$788
|$1,344
|$1,648
|Clean
|$693
|$1,186
|$1,455
|Average
|$504
|$871
|$1,069
|Rough
|$315
|$555
|$683
Estimated values
1997 BMW 3 Series 328is 2dr Coupe with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,159
|$2,116
|$2,637
|Clean
|$1,020
|$1,868
|$2,328
|Average
|$742
|$1,371
|$1,711
|Rough
|$464
|$874
|$1,093
Estimated values
1997 BMW 3 Series 318is 2dr Coupe with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$914
|$1,564
|$1,918
|Clean
|$805
|$1,380
|$1,693
|Average
|$585
|$1,013
|$1,244
|Rough
|$366
|$646
|$795
Estimated values
1997 BMW 3 Series 328i 2dr Convertible with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,576
|$2,387
|$2,830
|Clean
|$1,387
|$2,107
|$2,498
|Average
|$1,009
|$1,546
|$1,836
|Rough
|$631
|$986
|$1,173
Estimated values
1997 BMW 3 Series 318i 2dr Convertible with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,239
|$2,162
|$2,664
|Clean
|$1,091
|$1,908
|$2,352
|Average
|$793
|$1,401
|$1,728
|Rough
|$496
|$893
|$1,105