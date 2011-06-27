Estimated values
2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,220
|$17,060
|$18,864
|Clean
|$14,539
|$16,284
|$17,984
|Average
|$13,178
|$14,731
|$16,224
|Rough
|$11,816
|$13,179
|$14,465
Estimated values
2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,853
|$15,429
|$16,977
|Clean
|$13,234
|$14,727
|$16,185
|Average
|$11,994
|$13,323
|$14,601
|Rough
|$10,755
|$11,919
|$13,017
Estimated values
2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 335i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,965
|$19,149
|$21,290
|Clean
|$16,207
|$18,278
|$20,297
|Average
|$14,689
|$16,535
|$18,311
|Rough
|$13,171
|$14,793
|$16,325