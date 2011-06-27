Estimated values
2020 BMW 2 Series 230i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,128
|$34,201
|$35,522
|Clean
|$32,746
|$33,799
|$35,093
|Average
|$31,982
|$32,996
|$34,236
|Rough
|$31,218
|$32,193
|$33,379
Estimated values
2020 BMW 2 Series 230i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,025
|$38,346
|$39,975
|Clean
|$36,598
|$37,896
|$39,493
|Average
|$35,744
|$36,996
|$38,529
|Rough
|$34,890
|$36,096
|$37,564
Estimated values
2020 BMW 2 Series 230i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,249
|$40,424
|$41,871
|Clean
|$38,796
|$39,949
|$41,366
|Average
|$37,891
|$39,000
|$40,356
|Rough
|$36,986
|$38,051
|$39,345
Estimated values
2020 BMW 2 Series 230i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,925
|$32,058
|$33,452
|Clean
|$30,569
|$31,682
|$33,048
|Average
|$29,856
|$30,929
|$32,241
|Rough
|$29,143
|$30,176
|$31,434