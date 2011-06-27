Used 2006 Ford Fusion Sedan Consumer Reviews

Don't buy a used 2006 Fusion danoct24 , 03/23/2011 39 of 40 people found this review helpful I personally loved the car until I became victim of the 50k + transmission defect. There is a big problem with these transmissions. The car becomes outright dangerous to drive. Symptoms include, violent jerking when trying to accelerate to pass, followed by loss of speed. At times the tranny with simply drop out of gear, as if it went into neutral while cruising along on the express way. That's always fun when there is a semi on your tail. There are ALLOT of complaints to Ford and government agencies, but they refuse to do anything about a known defect in certain transmission that is extremely unsafe. Report Abuse

NO MAJOR ISSUES - 10yr original owner physchic , 07/01/2016 SE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I purchased this car new in 2006 when I needed to trade in my mustang that was not so affordable while in college. This was not my choice vehicle, but the decent power was an acceptable transition from the GT power I was used to indulging in. I pushed the oil changes beyond to ~5k mi but regularly went with a synthetic oil option. I did maintenance at 80k mi and have it inspected periodically. It now has 140k mi and the recent full inspection from the dealership reported all areas in the green, including belts and hoses. That's the good. Here's the bad. Shortly after purchase, one of the rear inner door handles completely broke. They're made of plastic that isn't so durable. I should have taken it for repair under warranty, but didn't. Then, at ~80k mi, the front control arms needed to be replaced. This was a bit expensive... on the order of $1800. It wasn't a safety concern, but they were noisy. It was due to the rubber in the ends of each arm, which breaks down so it sounded like rubber rubbing together whenever the wheels were turned. That was a bummer, but I suppose the bad could have been much worse. The headliner has started to fall at the rear recently, so that will need repair next. Other than that, I've only needed to replace the brakes - which lasted >100k mi and tires. Overall it's been a great, reliable vehicle for the past decade! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

This is the best car I've ever owned Keith , 09/26/2015 SE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I bought this car at 34,000 in 2009. At the time I was a service technician and had to use my own car. Before the end of the 2 year mark I had put over 100,000 miles on this thing. I live in Ohio and drove this car to the Carolinas and Virginia beach annually, including a 24 hour straight drive to Texas and 24 hours straight back 3 days later and never felt worried about making it home. My point is, I beat up my vehicles and this has been a beast. AC failed around the 140,000 mark (didn't bother fixing it), I replaced the thermostat and drive belt at 150,000, at 210,000 the radiator and transmission cooler lines were replaced, driver side window regulator at 215,000 and now at 217,000 the transmission valve body needs to be replaced so I'm reluctantly trading it in before I press my luck any further. I can't talk much about labor cost because I do most of my own work, but replacement part costs aren't terrible (except the valve body). And even with the age of the car its still averaging 27mpg! My biggest cons are the cheap plastic door handles and the radio display has bad soldering causing it to blank out. Basically very minor things. Ford bought my favor back from GM with this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Insane Shift Controller mpence , 09/03/2014 SEL 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I bought the car used in 2009 with about 32K miles. It's been great mostly. But the transmission behavior leaves a lot to be desired. Normally, it shifts smoothly, but there are 3 quirks that drive me mad. Downshifting, it will slam violently into 1st gear at about 45 mph. Part-throttle acceleration - enough to cause a more than 1 gear downshift - the trans again slams in and out of 1st gear, causing a violent bucking. Not much fun trying to merge onto a freeway! A few times when the previous occurred, the trans just goes out of gear. Have to let it coast, shift either to Neutral or First gear, then it resumes normal driving. The electronic shift controller must be insane! Another 15,000 miles since my original review, and there've been a major change. The original Duratec V-6 engine failed at 135,000 miles. Instead of trying to diagnose the failure and fix it, I had a new(er) engine installed. That one turned out to be defective, and it was replaced (again) under warranty. So far, the latest one, from an 09 Milan, has been okay. The transmission behavior hasn't changed a bit. Still works fine most of the time, as long as I keep it sedate. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse