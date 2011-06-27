Used 2017 Ford Focus Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Focus Hatchback
Titanium 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$35,451*
Total Cash Price
$15,907
SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$30,705*
Total Cash Price
$13,778
Electric 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
$41,034*
Total Cash Price
$18,412
SEL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$39,917*
Total Cash Price
$17,911
Focus Sedan
Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$35,451*
Total Cash Price
$15,907
SE 4dr Sedan (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$27,914*
Total Cash Price
$12,525
S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$29,031*
Total Cash Price
$13,026
SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$39,359*
Total Cash Price
$17,660
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Focus Hatchback Titanium 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$978
|$1,007
|$1,038
|$1,068
|$1,101
|$5,192
|Maintenance
|$558
|$2,257
|$1,152
|$2,314
|$1,593
|$7,873
|Repairs
|$395
|$574
|$672
|$784
|$912
|$3,336
|Taxes & Fees
|$888
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,096
|Financing
|$856
|$687
|$509
|$319
|$116
|$2,487
|Depreciation
|$3,848
|$1,582
|$1,392
|$1,233
|$1,107
|$9,163
|Fuel
|$1,187
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,336
|$6,304
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,710
|$7,383
|$6,074
|$7,068
|$6,217
|$35,451
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Focus Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$847
|$872
|$899
|$925
|$954
|$4,497
|Maintenance
|$483
|$1,955
|$998
|$2,004
|$1,379
|$6,819
|Repairs
|$342
|$497
|$582
|$679
|$790
|$2,890
|Taxes & Fees
|$769
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$949
|Financing
|$741
|$595
|$441
|$276
|$100
|$2,154
|Depreciation
|$3,333
|$1,371
|$1,206
|$1,068
|$959
|$7,937
|Fuel
|$1,029
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$1,124
|$1,157
|$5,460
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,544
|$6,394
|$5,261
|$6,122
|$5,385
|$30,705
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Focus Hatchback Electric 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,132
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$1,236
|$1,274
|$6,009
|Maintenance
|$645
|$2,612
|$1,333
|$2,678
|$1,843
|$9,113
|Repairs
|$457
|$664
|$778
|$907
|$1,055
|$3,862
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,028
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,269
|Financing
|$991
|$795
|$589
|$369
|$134
|$2,878
|Depreciation
|$4,454
|$1,832
|$1,611
|$1,427
|$1,282
|$10,606
|Fuel
|$1,374
|$1,416
|$1,458
|$1,502
|$1,546
|$7,297
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,081
|$8,545
|$7,031
|$8,181
|$7,196
|$41,034
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Focus Hatchback SEL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$1,168
|$1,203
|$1,240
|$5,846
|Maintenance
|$628
|$2,541
|$1,297
|$2,605
|$1,793
|$8,865
|Repairs
|$445
|$646
|$756
|$882
|$1,027
|$3,757
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,000
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,234
|Financing
|$964
|$774
|$573
|$359
|$130
|$2,800
|Depreciation
|$4,333
|$1,782
|$1,567
|$1,389
|$1,247
|$10,317
|Fuel
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$1,419
|$1,461
|$1,504
|$7,099
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,807
|$8,313
|$6,840
|$7,958
|$7,000
|$39,917
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Focus Sedan Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$978
|$1,007
|$1,038
|$1,068
|$1,101
|$5,192
|Maintenance
|$558
|$2,257
|$1,152
|$2,314
|$1,593
|$7,873
|Repairs
|$395
|$574
|$672
|$784
|$912
|$3,336
|Taxes & Fees
|$888
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,096
|Financing
|$856
|$687
|$509
|$319
|$116
|$2,487
|Depreciation
|$3,848
|$1,582
|$1,392
|$1,233
|$1,107
|$9,163
|Fuel
|$1,187
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,336
|$6,304
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,710
|$7,383
|$6,074
|$7,068
|$6,217
|$35,451
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Focus Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$770
|$793
|$817
|$841
|$867
|$4,088
|Maintenance
|$439
|$1,777
|$907
|$1,822
|$1,254
|$6,199
|Repairs
|$311
|$452
|$529
|$617
|$718
|$2,627
|Taxes & Fees
|$699
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$863
|Financing
|$674
|$541
|$401
|$251
|$91
|$1,958
|Depreciation
|$3,030
|$1,246
|$1,096
|$971
|$872
|$7,215
|Fuel
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$4,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,858
|$5,813
|$4,783
|$5,565
|$4,895
|$27,914
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Focus Sedan S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$801
|$825
|$850
|$875
|$902
|$4,252
|Maintenance
|$457
|$1,848
|$943
|$1,895
|$1,304
|$6,447
|Repairs
|$323
|$470
|$550
|$642
|$747
|$2,732
|Taxes & Fees
|$727
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$898
|Financing
|$701
|$563
|$417
|$261
|$95
|$2,036
|Depreciation
|$3,151
|$1,296
|$1,140
|$1,010
|$907
|$7,504
|Fuel
|$972
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,094
|$5,163
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,132
|$6,046
|$4,974
|$5,788
|$5,091
|$29,031
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Focus Sedan SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,086
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$5,764
|Maintenance
|$619
|$2,506
|$1,279
|$2,569
|$1,768
|$8,741
|Repairs
|$439
|$637
|$746
|$870
|$1,012
|$3,704
|Taxes & Fees
|$986
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,217
|Financing
|$950
|$763
|$565
|$354
|$128
|$2,761
|Depreciation
|$4,272
|$1,757
|$1,545
|$1,369
|$1,230
|$10,173
|Fuel
|$1,318
|$1,358
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,483
|$6,999
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,670
|$8,196
|$6,744
|$7,847
|$6,902
|$39,359
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Ford Focus in Virginia is:not available
