Used 2002 Ford Focus Sedan Consumer Reviews

This car has been amazing! I will miss it! tara82 , 12/11/2012 13 of 14 people found this review helpful I have had this car for 8 years, it has been amazing, I was actually looking to see what the reviews of my car were like to know whether to take other car model/brand reviews with a grain of salt. I figured that many reviews would be from angry consumers whom may not have had the average experience with their vehicles. It seems that way to me so far because I have so little issues with this car that I am actually scared to sell it, but we are running out of space and planning to have a second child, so -we need a bigger vehicle. Our car has 165K and still runs great. I found it had less serious/cheaper repairs than our 1990 toyota tercel. Report Abuse

Great Car tr , 03/05/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Great handling, fuel economy and value for money. Report Abuse

Not Economical for an Economy Car NB , 05/01/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful If you drive very gently, you can attain 32 mpg hwy/18 mpg city. Ford dealership seems to think this normal for this car. This car is not fuel efficient for its class, and I hope to get rid of it as soon as I pay it off. The second time I brought the car in to be repaired for leaking coolant, I was told that this make/model is prone to problems with the cooling system. In 3 yrs I've had it leaking large amounts of coolant from two different locations at two different times. If you buy this car, avoid getting the "sporty" wheels (I bought it used, so choice was made for me). They are very expensive to replace. Report Abuse

She's got it where it counts kid! Eric , 09/07/2017 ZTS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful We have owned this car for 2 years we paid $800 for it and re-built this one a little at a time. Runs great after only an investment of about $2400. Including new clutch, timing belt, tensioner and belt, new cooling system, new tires, valve cover seals, fog lamps, antenna, rear brakes, coil, plugs and wires. This car has been patient and bulletproof as we pieced the money and parts together since we are on a fixed income. I have owned many cars and this is one of the best for an inexpensive reliable vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse