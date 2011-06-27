Used 2014 Ford Focus ST Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Great Car manniax , 12/10/2013 28 of 28 people found this review helpful Deceptively sporty, I like it because it takes off like a rocket but won't get you pulled over either. If you're a larger person there's still decent headroom (I'm 6'3") but the Recaro seats might be a little uncomfortable on long drives. It's a really great ride though and very well designed. Very suitable for use as a daily driving vehicle. If you regularly carry four people though, you should probably consider something larger - not a ton of legroom in the rear seat. Report Abuse

Couldn't be happier. Shawn , 02/01/2016 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Review Updated 2/8/2017 Purchased in September 2013. Almost 3 years and 24k miles later, I couldn't be happier with my Tangerine Scream Focus ST. The paint holds up great and it still shines like new after every wash. From how it looks inside and out to how it sounds and performs, it's an amazing car, especially for the asking price. The fit and finish is solid. The only shakes or rattles I have are from the loose change and random things I have in the hard plastic storage bins. Road noise on harsher road surfaces does travel into the cabin (due to the relatively stiff suspension), so it isn't a quiet car on every road surface. However, on a well-maintained highway, this car is very quiet. Don't pay sticker and look for incentives. I paid $4.5k under MSRP for a loaded ST3 (full leather seats, nav, sunroof, tricoat TS paint, "cargo net", etc). My mileage isn't great for several reasons so it shouldn't be considered typical. My daily commute is short (4 miles each way), I stomp on the pedals, and I power slide when no other cars are around. Lastly, my insurance premiums are low. I compared my quote from GEICO to other Focus trims and it was the same. Go figure! Overall, I can't express how much I still love this car. I worry if my next car will give me this much satisfaction. I look forward to driving it every single day! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great so far, and huge improvement over 2012 Focus SE puzman , 01/30/2014 13 of 15 people found this review helpful I recently traded my 2012 Focus SE Hatchback 5 sp manual on the 2014 Focus ST with ST3 package (full leather Recaros). The difference is night and day- it feels like a completely different car. There is ample power and huge amounts of torque, even very low on the tach, and zero turbo lag. Steering, shifting, braking, and handling are all very tight and quick. While the 2012 felt reasonably solid, it did have a few rattles. The 2014 on the other hand feels like a bank vault- rock solid and dead quiet. The performance is stunning (other than a bit of torque steer when the throttle is pinned), I'm averaging 26 mpg in the dead of winter, and it's a very quiet and docile daily driver. Report Abuse

1st American car since I was a teenager! nhzoom , 11/21/2014 4dr Hatchback w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful It was between the 2015 GTI and the 2014 focus ST. After long and hard thought, research, and numerous test-drives, I got the Focus ST 3 with all options (except moon roof). I honestly did not expect the 2014 ST to even be a contender when I was test-driving the GTI but, it was indeed! I test drove both the 2015 GTI and 2014 ST 3 times. Update: I now have 20k miles on it and no issues. The only one I had was navigation went out but was fixed under warrantee. I am surprised at the design and build quality of the ST. It's no surprise the 2014 ST was designed in Europe. It is a solid car and ride. I've owned German and Swedish cars and the ST drives like a European car. From the 3 test drives each, I realize that the ST did out-perform the GTI but was a close race for sure. One factor was that, even when I turned off the traction control on the GTI, it did not really turn off, which I did not like--at all. In my research, I also saw much more potential mechanical future problems with the GTI with numerous blogs of some folks selling their VW b/c of numerous mechanical problems and also higher costs to fix. The ST--unexpectedly--became not only a contender but a strong one at that. Jay Lenno's video about the Focus ST, and his endorsement, is what actually even got me started looking into the ST in the first place. The shifter feels great and not 'nothcy' at all and just has a great feel, compares well to a good German cars' feel. I do wish they switched the e-brake handle with the shifter. (the e-brake is closer to the driver than the shifter; I think it should be the other way around). I havea tuxedo black with grey rado wheels and red brake calipers and I've gotten a fair amount of compliments. The all-leather heated Racaro seats are really great!! ...I mean, really great. They're both comfortable and also supportive for spirited driving. I will say that I'm not at all overweight, which is a factor with these particular seats. Those, who are overweight or obese don't really fit into the Racaro seats well. The bolsters are aggressive and firm, which I love. When I test drove the GTI, the bolsters were fairly small but, even worse, soft and could be pushed down with one hand, which I didn't favor at all. I live in New England so, I did get an aftermarket set of rims so I can swap out performance winter tires and keep the summer performance tires during the summer. I've never been able to find an all season performance tire that performs as well as dedicated season-specific tires.. and I recommend getting the extra set of rims/tires for winter in a car like this...unless you don't really care about performance. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse