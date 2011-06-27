Used 2015 Ford Flex Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Flex Wagon
SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,466*
Total Cash Price
$20,931
Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,466*
Total Cash Price
$20,931
SEL 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,438*
Total Cash Price
$16,481
Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,782*
Total Cash Price
$18,129
SE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,776*
Total Cash Price
$17,140
Limited 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,148*
Total Cash Price
$23,238
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Flex Wagon SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$942
|$970
|$999
|$1,030
|$1,060
|$5,003
|Maintenance
|$732
|$988
|$206
|$2,799
|$1,317
|$6,041
|Repairs
|$626
|$724
|$847
|$989
|$1,152
|$4,338
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,154
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,388
|Financing
|$1,125
|$906
|$671
|$419
|$151
|$3,272
|Depreciation
|$4,934
|$2,014
|$1,773
|$1,572
|$1,410
|$11,703
|Fuel
|$2,019
|$2,080
|$2,142
|$2,206
|$2,273
|$10,721
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,533
|$7,741
|$6,697
|$9,074
|$7,422
|$42,466
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Flex Wagon Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$942
|$970
|$999
|$1,030
|$1,060
|$5,003
|Maintenance
|$732
|$988
|$206
|$2,799
|$1,317
|$6,041
|Repairs
|$626
|$724
|$847
|$989
|$1,152
|$4,338
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,154
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,388
|Financing
|$1,125
|$906
|$671
|$419
|$151
|$3,272
|Depreciation
|$4,934
|$2,014
|$1,773
|$1,572
|$1,410
|$11,703
|Fuel
|$2,019
|$2,080
|$2,142
|$2,206
|$2,273
|$10,721
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,533
|$7,741
|$6,697
|$9,074
|$7,422
|$42,466
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Flex Wagon SEL 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$742
|$764
|$787
|$811
|$835
|$3,939
|Maintenance
|$576
|$778
|$162
|$2,204
|$1,037
|$4,757
|Repairs
|$493
|$570
|$667
|$779
|$907
|$3,416
|Taxes & Fees
|$909
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,093
|Financing
|$886
|$713
|$528
|$330
|$119
|$2,576
|Depreciation
|$3,885
|$1,586
|$1,396
|$1,238
|$1,110
|$9,215
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,737
|$1,790
|$8,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,081
|$6,095
|$5,273
|$7,145
|$5,844
|$33,438
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Flex Wagon Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$816
|$840
|$866
|$892
|$919
|$4,333
|Maintenance
|$634
|$856
|$178
|$2,424
|$1,141
|$5,233
|Repairs
|$542
|$627
|$734
|$857
|$998
|$3,758
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,000
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,202
|Financing
|$975
|$784
|$581
|$363
|$131
|$2,834
|Depreciation
|$4,274
|$1,745
|$1,536
|$1,362
|$1,221
|$10,137
|Fuel
|$1,749
|$1,802
|$1,856
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$9,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,989
|$6,705
|$5,800
|$7,860
|$6,428
|$36,782
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Flex Wagon SE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$772
|$795
|$818
|$843
|$868
|$4,097
|Maintenance
|$599
|$809
|$168
|$2,292
|$1,078
|$4,947
|Repairs
|$513
|$593
|$694
|$810
|$943
|$3,553
|Taxes & Fees
|$945
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,137
|Financing
|$921
|$742
|$549
|$343
|$124
|$2,679
|Depreciation
|$4,040
|$1,649
|$1,452
|$1,288
|$1,154
|$9,584
|Fuel
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$1,754
|$1,806
|$1,862
|$8,780
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,444
|$6,339
|$5,484
|$7,431
|$6,078
|$34,776
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Flex Wagon Limited 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,046
|$1,077
|$1,110
|$1,144
|$1,177
|$5,554
|Maintenance
|$812
|$1,097
|$228
|$3,108
|$1,462
|$6,707
|Repairs
|$695
|$804
|$940
|$1,098
|$1,279
|$4,817
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,282
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,541
|Financing
|$1,249
|$1,005
|$744
|$465
|$168
|$3,632
|Depreciation
|$5,478
|$2,236
|$1,968
|$1,746
|$1,565
|$12,993
|Fuel
|$2,242
|$2,310
|$2,379
|$2,449
|$2,524
|$11,903
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,804
|$8,594
|$7,435
|$10,074
|$8,240
|$47,148
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Flex
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Ford Flex in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2015 Ford Flex info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019