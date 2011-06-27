2019 Ford Fiesta Sedan Consumer Reviews

Jeremy , 12/09/2019 SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)

I have driven a couple of Fiestas previously and have always liked the manual shifter action, the great steering and handling, and to me the styling is spot on. The grill isn't oversized, it doesn't try to look sportier or more aggressive than it is, just a basic car. Mine has the SE appearance package with 16" wheels and SYNC III. I'm not a huge infotainment person, but the system sounds nice, the automatic volume works nicely and being able to direct the sound towards the driver isn't something I wouldn't have thought of but works great. It also plays FLAC files from a USB stick which is my preferred way to listen to music on the go. The steering wheel controls work great, and since I can take calls and listen to texts without having to look at my phone, I'm not even tempted to pick it up. The engine revs freely and power is adequate. It's no ST, but it's still fun. Torque steer has been minimal and it'll scratch in 2nd gear if you get on it. The transmission shifts smoothly and the linkage is very good. Clutch is a little light but you can feel it engaging unlike some others. During normal driving, you can keep the RPMs below 3k with decent acceleration. You don't have to wring it out to get on the highway. I would say my only real complaint is the bottom of the seat could use a little more support, but it's not pain inducing or anything. The height adjustment and tilt/telescoping steering make it easy to find a good position. I can sit behind myself in the rear seat, but this is irrelevant to me as I won't be putting anyone back there really. I would have preferred the 3-door model they offer in other markets. The back window fogs up a little bit at night, but this hasn't affected visibility. I feel like the fit and finish are great for the price you pay. I have one of the premium shades of paint, Hot Pepper Red. It's color changes with the light, it is cool to come out to the car and see it look a different shade almost every time. There are no interior rattles, the ride is firm but not uncomfortable, steering feedback is actually existent. It has piano black plastic which isn't my favorite (dust magnet), I keep a terry cloth to wipe it off occasionally. The dash design is a little funky, but the SYNC III system unclutters some of the layout of the base models. Conclusion: This car was released in 2008 (in Europe), and in 2019 it is still competitive. I think that says something. If you're looking for good performance (not "performance cred"), this is a good budget choice that will keep things like your insurance rates and fuel costs low (my trip computer currently reads 36.2mpg and that's 60/40 hwy/city driving). I think it's a shame Ford is discontinuing this car in the US.