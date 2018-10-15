2019 Ford Fiesta Sedan
What’s new
- Hatchback's base S trim has been dropped, as has the luxe Titanium trim
- New ST Line trim brings sporty styling to the standard Fiesta
- Part of the first Fiesta generation introduced for 2011
Pros & Cons
- Sporty handling in turns
- Well-appointed interior with advanced technology options
- ST model's zesty performance
- Limited cargo and rear-seat space
- Some rivals offer better ride quality and seat comfort
Which Fiesta does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.2 / 10
Ford has said it will stop producing sedans and most of its hatchbacks over the next few years, given the buying public's proclivity for crossovers. That's unfortunate because the 2019 Ford Fiesta is one of the best subcompact cars on the market.
Low prices are essential for these pint-size sedans and hatchbacks, and the Fiesta is no different. Work your way up from the thrifty base trim, however, and you'll find a small car that offers thrills and a sense of style that few in this segment can match. While the standard Fiesta is relatively fun to drive, the real gem in the lineup is the range-topping ST model. It's quite pricey — about 50 percent more expensive than the base Fiesta — but the Fiesta ST has serious performance cred.
Some other subcompacts offer more room and a bigger cargo area — notably, the Honda Fit — but the 2019 Ford Fiesta's personality might win you over. If you're in the market for a small car that offers a little something extra, be sure to check out the Fiesta while you still can — this will be the Fiesta's last year of production.
2019 Ford Fiesta models
The 2019 Ford Fiesta is a subcompact car offered in two body styles: sedan and four-door hatchback. The sedan is available in S and SE trims, while the hatchback is sold in the SE and ST Line trims alongside a high-performance ST model. The affordable base S is modestly equipped, but the SE offers more tech features, such as the Sync 3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The high-performance ST comes with a six-speed manual, a sport-tuned suspension and a strong turbocharged engine.
The S starts off with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (120 horsepower, 112 pound-feet of torque), a five-speed manual transmission (a six-speed dual-clutch automatic is available as an option), 15-inch steel wheels, power mirrors with secondary blind-spot mirrors, remote locking and unlocking, a height-adjustable driver's seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, power locks, manual windows, Bluetooth, Sync voice controls, a 4.2-inch center display, a rearview camera, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and a USB port.
The Fiesta SE builds on the above with 15-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, a rear spoiler (hatchback only), upgraded cloth upholstery, a front center console with armrest, power windows, cruise control, metallic-painted interior trim, and MyKey parental controls for teen drivers.
The optional SE Appearance package adds 16-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a rear spoiler (sedan), cloth sport upholstery, ambient interior lighting, the Sync 3 infotainment interface with a 6.5-inch touchscreen, enhanced voice controls (including Sync AppLink mobile app integration), satellite radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and dual USB ports. Sixteen-inch black-painted wheels are optional, with or without the Appearance package.
The ST Line hatchback contains the SE Appearance package upgrades, along with rear disc brakes, dual chrome exhaust tips, a black-painted spoiler, roof and door mirrors, aerodynamic upgrades, a leather-wrapped shift knob and steering wheel, and ST-specific cloth sport seats.
The SE and the ST Line's Cold Weather package bundles heated outside mirrors, heated front seats and automatic climate control.
The Fiesta ST adds a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (197 hp, 202 lb-ft) that's paired exclusively to a six-speed manual transmission. Also included are 17-inch wheels with summer performance tires, a sport-tuned suspension, upgraded brakes and quicker steering. You also get keyless entry and ignition, distinctive interior trim, a trip computer, adjustable lumbar support for the driver, automatic climate control, and an 8-speaker Sony sound system with HD radio. The ST Recaro package adds heated Recaro front sport seats (including height adjustments), leather and cloth upholstery and heated mirrors. Also available are black 17-inch wheels with red brake calipers.
A sunroof and a navigation system are stand-alone options on the SE, ST Line and ST trims.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Ford Fiesta Sedan SE (1.6L inline-4 | 6-speed dual-clutch automatic | FWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2014, the current Fiesta has received some revisions, including some changes to standard and optional equipment. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Fiesta, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.2 / 10
|Driving
|8.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|7.0
Driving8.5
Acceleration9.0
Braking8.0
Steering9.0
Handling8.5
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort6.5
Ride comfort7.5
Noise & vibration9.0
Interior8.0
Ease of use6.0
Getting in/getting out8.0
Roominess7.5
Visibility9.0
Quality8.5
Utility7.0
Small-item storage
Cargo space
Technology
Most helpful consumer reviews
I simply love this little car. It gets better mileage than any car I ever owned and is quiet, comfortable, handles very well and I think it is nice looking. It is not a hot rod but it will cruise at 80 MPH all day if you need to. It gets about 40 MPG on long drives at 60-65 MPH. It is a great value. It is a shame Ford is discontinuing it.
I have driven a couple of Fiestas previously and have always liked the manual shifter action, the great steering and handling, and to me the styling is spot on. The grill isn't oversized, it doesn't try to look sportier or more aggressive than it is, just a basic car. Mine has the SE appearance package with 16" wheels and SYNC III. I'm not a huge infotainment person, but the system sounds nice, the automatic volume works nicely and being able to direct the sound towards the driver isn't something I wouldn't have thought of but works great. It also plays FLAC files from a USB stick which is my preferred way to listen to music on the go. The steering wheel controls work great, and since I can take calls and listen to texts without having to look at my phone, I'm not even tempted to pick it up. The engine revs freely and power is adequate. It's no ST, but it's still fun. Torque steer has been minimal and it'll scratch in 2nd gear if you get on it. The transmission shifts smoothly and the linkage is very good. Clutch is a little light but you can feel it engaging unlike some others. During normal driving, you can keep the RPMs below 3k with decent acceleration. You don't have to wring it out to get on the highway. I would say my only real complaint is the bottom of the seat could use a little more support, but it's not pain inducing or anything. The height adjustment and tilt/telescoping steering make it easy to find a good position. I can sit behind myself in the rear seat, but this is irrelevant to me as I won't be putting anyone back there really. I would have preferred the 3-door model they offer in other markets. The back window fogs up a little bit at night, but this hasn't affected visibility. I feel like the fit and finish are great for the price you pay. I have one of the premium shades of paint, Hot Pepper Red. It's color changes with the light, it is cool to come out to the car and see it look a different shade almost every time. There are no interior rattles, the ride is firm but not uncomfortable, steering feedback is actually existent. It has piano black plastic which isn't my favorite (dust magnet), I keep a terry cloth to wipe it off occasionally. The dash design is a little funky, but the SYNC III system unclutters some of the layout of the base models. Conclusion: This car was released in 2008 (in Europe), and in 2019 it is still competitive. I think that says something. If you're looking for good performance (not "performance cred"), this is a good budget choice that will keep things like your insurance rates and fuel costs low (my trip computer currently reads 36.2mpg and that's 60/40 hwy/city driving). I think it's a shame Ford is discontinuing this car in the US.
I bought the stripped one, literally no options at all & really don’t feel a bit deprived.. a decent radio, super- slick shifting 5-speed, rear defroster, even came with floor mats & makeup mirrors. Three free oil changes from Ford & another free oil change from the dealer. Five years of Ford warranty for $197 a month.
For the $$$, it's a decent commuter car, etc.
Features & Specs
|SE 4dr Sedan
1.6L 4cyl 5M
|MSRP
|$15,490
|MPG
|27 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Horsepower
|120 hp @ 6350 rpm
|S 4dr Sedan
1.6L 4cyl 5M
|MSRP
|$14,260
|MPG
|27 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Horsepower
|120 hp @ 6350 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Fiesta safety features:
- MyKey Parental Controls
- Lets you set driving parameters for secondary drivers such as teens or valets.
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Warns the driver about nearby objects behind the Fiesta when in reverse. It makes the Fiesta even easier to park.
- Rearview Camera
- Provides a view behind you when in reverse. It's now standard on the Fiesta.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|4 / 5
|Back Seat
|4 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|14.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Ford Fiesta vs. the competition
Ford Fiesta vs. Toyota Yaris iA
While it's not as quick as the Fiesta (especially not in ST form), the Toyota Yaris manages to deliver some fun when you really hustle it. Also worth noting are its cabin materials, which feel more upscale than most in the class. Overall, however, the Fiesta manages to outscore the Yaris in most of our subjective ratings.
Ford Fiesta vs. Honda Fit
The Honda Fit is the undisputed champ of interior packaging. The cargo area is huge for the class, and the versatile storage configurations — the rear seat bottoms can fold up to store tall items in the back — allow users to transport even awkwardly shaped items. The Fit's interior is a bit nicer and roomier, but the Fiesta's Sync 3 infotainment system is easier to use.
Ford Fiesta vs. Nissan Versa
Like the Fit, the Versa's strong suits are its larger-than-average trunk and relative abundance of rear-seat room. The Nissan isn't much fun to drive, however, and the interior is dour. It's one of the least expensive cars on the market, and the shoddy interior materials ensure that you'll be reminded of this fact every time you get behind the wheel.
FAQ
Is the Ford Fiesta a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Ford Fiesta?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Ford Fiesta:
- Hatchback's base S trim has been dropped, as has the luxe Titanium trim
- New ST Line trim brings sporty styling to the standard Fiesta
- Part of the first Fiesta generation introduced for 2011
Is the Ford Fiesta reliable?
Is the 2019 Ford Fiesta a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Ford Fiesta?
The least-expensive 2019 Ford Fiesta is the 2019 Ford Fiesta S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $14,260.
Other versions include:
- SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $15,490
- S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $14,260
What are the different models of Ford Fiesta?
More about the 2019 Ford Fiesta
Subcompact cars aren't known for having much character, but the 2019 Ford Fiesta proves otherwise. Available as a sedan or hatchback, the sharp-handling Fiesta turns even a quick run to the grocery store into an enjoyable trip.
Though the Fiesta is an inexpensive car, you wouldn't know it from the well-finished interior, which is roomy — up front at least — and comfortable. You can also add optional amenities such as heated leather seats, multicolor ambient lighting and a robust infotainment system. Backseat space is tight, however. And while the sedan's trunk is spacious compared to the competition, the hatchback offers less cargo room than some rivals.
The standard engine for the Fiesta is a 1.6-liter four-cylinder with 120 horsepower. It can be had with either a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. The latter ran a 0-60 mph time of 9.5 seconds in Edmunds testing, which is acceptable for this class of car. The EPA estimates the automatic-transmission Fiesta's fuel economy at 31 mpg combined. Manual-transmission versions are slightly less efficient.
If you prefer speed to economy, consider the high-performance Fiesta ST, which gets a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine that turns out 197 hp, enough to make the sprint to 60 mph in a quick 7.1 seconds. The ST sharpens the Fiesta's fun-to-drive factor with a sport-tuned suspension and steering. It's seriously quick on a curvy road yet comfortable enough for the daily commute. You'll also like that its EPA-estimated fuel economy (29 mpg combined) isn't much lower than that of the regular 1.6-liter Fiesta.
Ford offers the Fiesta in S, SE, ST Line and ST trims. The S is one of the least expensive cars on the market and is well-equipped, considering its budget price. But we imagine most buyers will want the amenities found in the midlevel Fiesta SE. The new ST Line model adds extra features and the ST's styling cues for a small price increase. And you know how we feel about the Fiesta ST: It's one of the best hot hatchbacks on the market. But which trim level is best for you? Let Edmunds help you find your perfect 2019 Ford Fiesta.
2019 Ford Fiesta Sedan Overview
The 2019 Ford Fiesta Sedan is offered in the following styles: SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M), and S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M).
What do people think of the 2019 Ford Fiesta Sedan?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Ford Fiesta Sedan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Fiesta Sedan 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Fiesta Sedan.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Ford Fiesta Sedan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Fiesta Sedan featuring deep dives into trim levels including SE, S, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Ford Fiesta Sedan here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Ford Fiesta Sedan?
