Used 2018 Ford Fiesta Sedan Consumer Reviews

Second Fiesta, love them both! Ms. Janene Engle , 10/29/2018 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 25 of 25 people found this review helpful First of all, I would like to say that if you're a man, whether medium sized or large, don't bother buying this car. It's not big enough. However, if you're small or regular size woman, it's GREAT! I wouldn't imagine guys would be too interested in it unless they are wanting something small with great gas mileage. Secondly, this is the second Fiesta I have owned, my other was a 2012 5-speed manual, I prefer manual transmissions and with this car, it just works better. I get an average of 36-40 MPG even around rural Idaho. My first Fiesta had 95,000+ miles without any issues, only oil changes. It was very dependable. I find the trunk has plenty of space and as for the back seats? I have no problems fitting my daughters in it comfortably for long drives. Again, I wouldn't recommend it for growing teenage boys or adult men, or even tall girls. The leg space is limited. Some people have complained about it being narrow, but the benefits of that are awesome. It's easy to park, and fits almost everywhere. It handles very well, is quiet and feels solid. Even after 6 years, my older one was still holding together well, didn't have interior noises or things falling apart. I owned a Toyota Corolla in the past, and the Fiesta is every bit as solid and well built, but gets better gas mileage. My favorite part is the manual window cranks that you can't find on other cars. There is plenty of convenient technology without it being over the top ridiculous. The only down side I've found about this car is the fact that it doesn't have a LOT of power. So if you're passing someone on a rural road, be sure to have plenty of room to get around them. You won't be breaking any speed records with this one. One year later: I still LOVE this car. It's been great on trips, even loaded with two other people and luggage it still gets almost 40 mpg on the highway. Aside from oil changes, I've had to do nothing to it. No issues at all. Just peace of mind. The five-speed manual transmission is definitely the way to go with the Fiesta, it handles well in snow and ice as long as you have studded tires all the way around. I'm very pleased with the onboard updates like backup camera and voice commands for your electronic devices. The roll down windows are a favorite option and the seats make all day driving easy. This isn't a fancy car, but if you're interested in something that works well, is economic on your pocket book, and reliable, this is the car for you. Thanks Ford! I would happily buy another just like it! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Not bad for bottom of the automotive food chain! Al B. , 08/31/2018 SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful So, we got a really good deal on a new 2018 Fiesta SE. After a couple of weeks, here are my initial impressions. (1) It's a small car. No duh, right? But it is rather cramped inside, mainly because it is such a narrow car. My left knee knocks into the door cup holder that is too far forward, and my right knee bangs up against the center console. The front seat moves back far enough to give me adequate leg room, but then I'm a bit too far back to use the left arm rest on the door. (2) Don't ever, ever put an adult in the back seat if you want to remain on speaking terms with them. There's just not enough leg room back there. (3) The trunk is surprisingly large for such a small car. (4) Base infotainment is nice! The older gen Sync works well with our phones. The back up cam is now standard and works well. (5) The engine is a bit buzzy from the outside, but it's pretty quiet on the inside. (6) The auto transmission works well enough. I'm getting 38 mpg with about 80% highway driving. (7) Ambient lighting is a gimmick, but we really like it! The kids think it's a hoot. (8) Front seats in SE trim are adequate, but I wouldn't want to sit in then for a long road trip. (9) Be sure to look into the college student/recent graduate discount from Ford. We were able to knock $750 off the total price. For an inexpensive car like the Fiesta, that was about a five percent discount. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Another Ford Fiesta Desert Driver , 01/16/2019 SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 4 of 5 people found this review helpful Easy to drive around town but comfortable for road trips as well. I live in the desert Southwest and bought this car during the searing summer months. It had the coldest A/C of all the cars I test drove, which is really important in this climate. The ride is quieter and more comfortable than other companies' comparable models. This is my second Fiesta and the 2018 model is improved over my 2012 both mechanically and in terms of interior design/features. Back seat is cramped for adults but otherwise, the car has enough space and storage to meet my needs. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great little cat Kim , 02/26/2020 SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful As I retired teacher I needed a new, inexpensive car. I now have 18,000 miles on it. I have not had any issues. Sure, you have road noise in the cabin, but it is a small car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse