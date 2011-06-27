Used 2018 Ford Fiesta Sedan Consumer Reviews
Second Fiesta, love them both!
First of all, I would like to say that if you're a man, whether medium sized or large, don't bother buying this car. It's not big enough. However, if you're small or regular size woman, it's GREAT! I wouldn't imagine guys would be too interested in it unless they are wanting something small with great gas mileage. Secondly, this is the second Fiesta I have owned, my other was a 2012 5-speed manual, I prefer manual transmissions and with this car, it just works better. I get an average of 36-40 MPG even around rural Idaho. My first Fiesta had 95,000+ miles without any issues, only oil changes. It was very dependable. I find the trunk has plenty of space and as for the back seats? I have no problems fitting my daughters in it comfortably for long drives. Again, I wouldn't recommend it for growing teenage boys or adult men, or even tall girls. The leg space is limited. Some people have complained about it being narrow, but the benefits of that are awesome. It's easy to park, and fits almost everywhere. It handles very well, is quiet and feels solid. Even after 6 years, my older one was still holding together well, didn't have interior noises or things falling apart. I owned a Toyota Corolla in the past, and the Fiesta is every bit as solid and well built, but gets better gas mileage. My favorite part is the manual window cranks that you can't find on other cars. There is plenty of convenient technology without it being over the top ridiculous. The only down side I've found about this car is the fact that it doesn't have a LOT of power. So if you're passing someone on a rural road, be sure to have plenty of room to get around them. You won't be breaking any speed records with this one. One year later: I still LOVE this car. It's been great on trips, even loaded with two other people and luggage it still gets almost 40 mpg on the highway. Aside from oil changes, I've had to do nothing to it. No issues at all. Just peace of mind. The five-speed manual transmission is definitely the way to go with the Fiesta, it handles well in snow and ice as long as you have studded tires all the way around. I'm very pleased with the onboard updates like backup camera and voice commands for your electronic devices. The roll down windows are a favorite option and the seats make all day driving easy. This isn't a fancy car, but if you're interested in something that works well, is economic on your pocket book, and reliable, this is the car for you. Thanks Ford! I would happily buy another just like it!
Not bad for bottom of the automotive food chain!
So, we got a really good deal on a new 2018 Fiesta SE. After a couple of weeks, here are my initial impressions. (1) It's a small car. No duh, right? But it is rather cramped inside, mainly because it is such a narrow car. My left knee knocks into the door cup holder that is too far forward, and my right knee bangs up against the center console. The front seat moves back far enough to give me adequate leg room, but then I'm a bit too far back to use the left arm rest on the door. (2) Don't ever, ever put an adult in the back seat if you want to remain on speaking terms with them. There's just not enough leg room back there. (3) The trunk is surprisingly large for such a small car. (4) Base infotainment is nice! The older gen Sync works well with our phones. The back up cam is now standard and works well. (5) The engine is a bit buzzy from the outside, but it's pretty quiet on the inside. (6) The auto transmission works well enough. I'm getting 38 mpg with about 80% highway driving. (7) Ambient lighting is a gimmick, but we really like it! The kids think it's a hoot. (8) Front seats in SE trim are adequate, but I wouldn't want to sit in then for a long road trip. (9) Be sure to look into the college student/recent graduate discount from Ford. We were able to knock $750 off the total price. For an inexpensive car like the Fiesta, that was about a five percent discount.
Another Ford Fiesta
Easy to drive around town but comfortable for road trips as well. I live in the desert Southwest and bought this car during the searing summer months. It had the coldest A/C of all the cars I test drove, which is really important in this climate. The ride is quieter and more comfortable than other companies' comparable models. This is my second Fiesta and the 2018 model is improved over my 2012 both mechanically and in terms of interior design/features. Back seat is cramped for adults but otherwise, the car has enough space and storage to meet my needs.
Great little cat
As I retired teacher I needed a new, inexpensive car. I now have 18,000 miles on it. I have not had any issues. Sure, you have road noise in the cabin, but it is a small car.
This was a great price but bad purchase
I bought my car in February it’s now December and despite its small size I didn’t absolutely hate this car till today when my car needed gas and didn’t have enough to make it to the gas station it’s dark out and raining and I want to be prepared for tomorrow morning so I go out in my other car to get some gas I get back and go to pour it in and it’s pouring all over the side of my car so I take my phone out as a light and I can tell by the side of the tank that I needed a funnel so I go search one down since I’m home I get back and restart pouring and it’s still pouring everywhere so I go look it up and guess what I have to have a special funnel in order to pour my own gas into my own car I’m now soaked in gasoline wet from the rain and pissed because this little car isn’t going anywhere in the morning or actually according to other reviews it may not be drivable till after Christmas because this part may malfunction and then I’ll have to have it replaced which will cost me more money. It’s bad enough the plastic around the windows is slowly peeling back on my back window but I’m seriously mad because in an emergency situation this is the worst thing it’s bad enough to be a female walking to a gas station let alone to have to try for 40 minutes to fill there tank thank god it wasn’t an emergency because ford wouldn’t be happy with me. Update apparently the trunk has a leak in it I hate this car
