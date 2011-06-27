  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Fiesta
  4. Used 2017 Ford Fiesta
  5. Used 2017 Ford Fiesta Hatchback
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2017 Ford Fiesta Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 2017 Fiesta
5(33%)4(33%)3(0%)2(34%)1(0%)
3.7
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Fiestas for sale
List Price Range
$7,999 - $16,900
Used Fiesta for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great value!

Lindsey B., 08/09/2017
SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

This car is the perfect car for anyone that is a first-time buyer, first-time driver, someone looking to stretch a buck at the dealer, or someone that (like me) drives great distances to get to work. From the moment I got this car I've loved nearly everything about it. The dealership was superb, the pricing was fantastic, the car runs like a dream, and I'm getting 3mpg OVER what the manufacturer says (I'm averaging about 40mpg). The one problem I've had is with the Bluetooth randomly disconnecting, but it's easy enough to fix so it doesn't bother me much. Get the cold weather package!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Small car— big value!

Nick, 04/28/2018
Titanium 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Great value, but short on interior room and acceleration. Gets very good mileage and rides well for such a short wheelbase.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

What could have been.....needs improved!

Alvin, 12/17/2017
SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
7 of 11 people found this review helpful

I was initially excited to try the Fiesta of the FOST fame, and it handled really well from a handling perspective in taking turns and being zippy. It also got excellent gas mileage (over 42mpg highway) for one of my trips, and overall was a comfortable ride. The challenge with the vehicle was the horrible powertrain; between the engine and the transmission, it couldn't figure out what it wanted to do. This was especially horrible for a stop-n-go or heavy traffic situations such as one would face in a daily commute, the engine kept revving and the transmission kept changing, it was very indecisive. Overall, decent car once it has a refined or improved powertrain, until then avoid for your own sanity.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Fiestas for sale

Related Used 2017 Ford Fiesta Hatchback info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles