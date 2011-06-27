Used 2017 Ford Fiesta Hatchback Consumer Reviews

This car is the perfect car for anyone that is a first-time buyer, first-time driver, someone looking to stretch a buck at the dealer, or someone that (like me) drives great distances to get to work. From the moment I got this car I've loved nearly everything about it. The dealership was superb, the pricing was fantastic, the car runs like a dream, and I'm getting 3mpg OVER what the manufacturer says (I'm averaging about 40mpg). The one problem I've had is with the Bluetooth randomly disconnecting, but it's easy enough to fix so it doesn't bother me much. Get the cold weather package!

Alvin , 12/17/2017 SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)

7 of 11 people found this review helpful

I was initially excited to try the Fiesta of the FOST fame, and it handled really well from a handling perspective in taking turns and being zippy. It also got excellent gas mileage (over 42mpg highway) for one of my trips, and overall was a comfortable ride. The challenge with the vehicle was the horrible powertrain; between the engine and the transmission, it couldn't figure out what it wanted to do. This was especially horrible for a stop-n-go or heavy traffic situations such as one would face in a daily commute, the engine kept revving and the transmission kept changing, it was very indecisive. Overall, decent car once it has a refined or improved powertrain, until then avoid for your own sanity.