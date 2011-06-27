Used 2016 Ford Fiesta Sedan Consumer Reviews
Ford Fiesta-Great bang for the buck!
Our 2016 Fiesta SE Sedan is our new RV motorhome tow car. The Pro's: Good road handling, good acceleration, sport car feel steering, great visibility, incredible gas mileage (38/39 Hwy), large trunk, well thought out instrument panel. blue tooth and nice radio. Con's: transmission quirky and not as smooth as I'd like, rear leg room limited for full size adults. With a base price of $13,900 it's a great value and over all we're very, very happy with it.
Its a great car... but possible clutch problems
Its a wonderful little fuel saver, however there is still clutch problems reported. Im having my transmission/ clutch problems at 70,000 miles. so as of 11/12/19 the extended warranties on the powertrain only cover 2011-2014 models. $$$ down the drain.
I love my four door "sports" car!
This car has been wonderful to own. The SE options package is worth it. I like the trunk much better then the hatch back. This car can get over 500 miles per tank with four adults and some luggage. The tires could be a little wider but I have no real problems cornering or stopping. Acceleration is great and if you do not like full auto you put it in semi manual mode to punch it up hills or past cars on the freeway. The sync system has been error free and even connects to a tracphone flip phone blue tooth despite saying in the manual it is not compatible. It will not play "unprotected" mp3's via usb thumb drives but has no problem with mp3's on a CD. Have rotated the tires every 5k -10k and they are getting near the wear indication mark on the stock tires at 32000 miles. I do not expect more then 45k miles out of stock tires anyway....I love my 2016 Ford Fiesta!
Good enough car.
The front seat doesn't slide back far enough for someone 6 feet or taller. The engine is adequate and smooth, although it can bog when the AC is on high in the heat of summer. Handling is crisp, ride is good, but the brakes could be stronger. (Drums in back) Fuel mileage is pretty much as rated. The dual clutch transmission is Ok....Ford has worked out most of the kinks......however, it can still stumble at times. I think a torque converter automatic would be the best choice, even if it extracts a small penalty in gas mileage.
Too small for grown-ups
My wife is 5’3” and she hated the car because it was too small. Not as roomy as our 2013 Kia Rio!
