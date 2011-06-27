Used 2015 Ford Fiesta Sedan Consumer Reviews
2015 Ford Fiesta SE 1.6L
I have had my Fiesta for about a year now and love the MPG that I get. I average about 35 combined mostly highway drive with some city driving, highest I ever got was 42 MPG on the highway, and 30 MPG in city. On a good week i can get up to 36 or 37 MPG combined. The car may seem small but feels big behind the wheel. I run full synthetic oil rather then the blend that Ford was using. Runs much better on synthetic, I use a K&N Oil Filter as well seem to working just fine no problems there. Also run a K&N Air Filter, this added a little more power. Transmission is really great, only had to replace the Transmission Control Module around 6,000 miles, but warranty covered it in full. Other then that have not had any problems. I'm 6'2 so there is no room in the back seat for passengers but I am the only one that used it so that's fine. Great viability in all directions. Love the blind spot mirrors they are great on crowed roads and if set right you don't look over your should's. Steering wheel controls are place nicely, as well as the radio controls, love the Bluetooth feature. Only with the 12 volt outlet was not consent power after turning the car completely off. Truck space is great enough space for medium size objects. Overall it is a great car, I would recommend this for teen drivers because it small easy on gas and has Bluetooth for hands free communications.
First Ford
I have owned to many cars to count. Ford was not my first choice when buying new last year. That said, I must admit that I really like my little Fiesta. Of course it does not have all the bells and whistles of the other cars out there but for the money it's great. The S model I purchased is 5 speed manual with the 1.6 engine. It also has(get this)roll up windows and regular key entry. Aside from a couple of quirky cosmetic items this car has been a real find. Overall pick up is strong enough to allow smooth entry to highway speed. It cruises right along at a comfortable 70-75mph without a hitch. The steering is a bit loose but tolerable considering the cost of the vehicle. Shifting is easy with a slight hang-up going into reverse only. I am not wild about the body style but it is one of those cars that says, "You won't find a Rolex in this glove box". In other words it deters would be thieves. Mileage is good, handling is good, quality is good(so far)and my Ford dealer is really good. With all things considered I would rate this car 8 out of 10 for overall value per dollar.
2015 Ford Fiesta SE sedan
The Fiesta is very nice little car. Comfort issue are in back seat even in sedan, which are better then the hatchback model. Nice size trunk in my car.Performance and Build Quality issue are only in the weird shifting transmission. The voice SYNC system is also a small problem. Get Ford My Touch I wish I wish I did get that option in my car. Maybe I need to get flash drive stick and upgrade my Sync on my car Still a very good car in first 2000 miles.
My ford fiesta
Soo far it's been a great car for the price.For an economy car,it definately has alot of options. Great styling,a little slow of the line,but at highway speeds you hit the gas and it goes.I am very pleased.Great car for the money exceellent gas milage.Most tanks average over 30 mpg, if not closer to 35 and up depending on the driving I do.
Hardly ever left the shop...
This review is based on owning the car for 3 years and 32k miles. Needless to say, I had so many quality issues that I did not feel comfortable owning the car past the warranty expiration and sold it a week after the warranty expired. It had countless issues, and overall I have spent at least 6 months of my total ownership driving the car with an issue, in the shop, or attempting to get the dealership to fix the issue multiple times. I have owned Fords my whole life and everyone in my family has only owned Ford products, and this is by far the worst vehicle Ford makes. A summary of the issues I had are: (1) The first week of ownership, the dashboard did not line up with trim pieces, and couldn't be fixed. When peering at the top of the dashboard, you could see the a/c vent hoses through the gaps. The carpet covering the trunk was loose and flapped around. The first time I laid the rear seats down, the entire seat cover ripped and ruined the cushion, requiring a full replacement of the rear seats. (2) The driver's side tweeter speaker was replaced twice and was failing again when I sold it. (3) The passenger seat squeaked in turns and required full replacement. (4) Volume knob on the infotainment system stopped working and constantly turned down the volume. (5) Trim pieces under the dashboard fell out. (6) The trim on the outside passenger window came loose and ruined the laminate that makes the window trim matte finish. Took 3 months and 4 trips to the dealer to properly fix. (7) The driver's seat was discolored and was beginning to rip. Luckily, I avoided the major transmission issues that plague the PowerShift transmission, and I never had any mechanical issues, but interior quality was so bad, I was afraid to continue owning the car! MPG and low fuel costs were a high point, on road trips I managed almost 50MPG! The Bluetooth was also extremely quick to connect and always worked the way it should. Because of this car, I don't think I could ever own a Ford again, which is just so unfortunate for someone who loved the brand and their products.
