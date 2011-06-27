Used 2015 Ford Fiesta Sedan Consumer Reviews

2015 Ford Fiesta SE 1.6L Alex , 10/08/2016 SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I have had my Fiesta for about a year now and love the MPG that I get. I average about 35 combined mostly highway drive with some city driving, highest I ever got was 42 MPG on the highway, and 30 MPG in city. On a good week i can get up to 36 or 37 MPG combined. The car may seem small but feels big behind the wheel. I run full synthetic oil rather then the blend that Ford was using. Runs much better on synthetic, I use a K&N Oil Filter as well seem to working just fine no problems there. Also run a K&N Air Filter, this added a little more power. Transmission is really great, only had to replace the Transmission Control Module around 6,000 miles, but warranty covered it in full. Other then that have not had any problems. I'm 6'2 so there is no room in the back seat for passengers but I am the only one that used it so that's fine. Great viability in all directions. Love the blind spot mirrors they are great on crowed roads and if set right you don't look over your should's. Steering wheel controls are place nicely, as well as the radio controls, love the Bluetooth feature. Only with the 12 volt outlet was not consent power after turning the car completely off. Truck space is great enough space for medium size objects. Overall it is a great car, I would recommend this for teen drivers because it small easy on gas and has Bluetooth for hands free communications. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

First Ford MWProud , 07/01/2016 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) I have owned to many cars to count. Ford was not my first choice when buying new last year. That said, I must admit that I really like my little Fiesta. Of course it does not have all the bells and whistles of the other cars out there but for the money it's great. The S model I purchased is 5 speed manual with the 1.6 engine. It also has(get this)roll up windows and regular key entry. Aside from a couple of quirky cosmetic items this car has been a real find. Overall pick up is strong enough to allow smooth entry to highway speed. It cruises right along at a comfortable 70-75mph without a hitch. The steering is a bit loose but tolerable considering the cost of the vehicle. Shifting is easy with a slight hang-up going into reverse only. I am not wild about the body style but it is one of those cars that says, "You won't find a Rolex in this glove box". In other words it deters would be thieves. Mileage is good, handling is good, quality is good(so far)and my Ford dealer is really good. With all things considered I would rate this car 8 out of 10 for overall value per dollar. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

2015 Ford Fiesta SE sedan seanheusdens , 06/10/2015 SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) The Fiesta is very nice little car. Comfort issue are in back seat even in sedan, which are better then the hatchback model. Nice size trunk in my car.Performance and Build Quality issue are only in the weird shifting transmission. The voice SYNC system is also a small problem. Get Ford My Touch I wish I wish I did get that option in my car. Maybe I need to get flash drive stick and upgrade my Sync on my car Still a very good car in first 2000 miles.

My ford fiesta Robbie Caporizzo , 07/22/2016 SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) Soo far it's been a great car for the price.For an economy car,it definately has alot of options. Great styling,a little slow of the line,but at highway speeds you hit the gas and it goes.I am very pleased.Great car for the money exceellent gas milage.Most tanks average over 30 mpg, if not closer to 35 and up depending on the driving I do. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value