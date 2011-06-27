Used 2009 Ford F-450 Super Duty Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Nate , 03/20/2010

I am happy with the truck so far. I read a lot of reviews on the 08 truck that were not too good. If people want good fuel mileage, buy something else or modify this truck. Mine was getting around 10 mpg but after a few modifications it is now averaging around 15 and has a ridiculous amount of power. Spent about $2500 on the truck to get it there and it was well worth it. If something does break I'm sure the warranty won't cover it if the mods caused the breakage, but that's my own fault. I have owned 3 Duramax trucks, 2 Cummins, 1 7.3 Powerstroke and this one. This is by far my favorite diesel!