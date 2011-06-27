Used 1994 Ford F-350 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
The Rhino Truck
This is a real truck. There is nothing it can't do. It's the most comfortable, powerful and reliable vehicle I've ever owned. It is so long legged the miles just melt under it's feet. Get behind the wheel and you won't believe how it gobbles up the miles. It will surprise you with it's off-road power and capability. Nine years and 214,000 miles and no hint of stopping. At 105,000 miles a diesel mechanic told me it's just now broken in.
Excellent condition
This is a great truck. Very realiable. Very clean. Looks and runs excellent. Well maintained
The Best Damn Truck I've ever owned
I bought this truck a year old with only 800 miles in Fairbanks Alaska. I changed out the antifreeze to handle - 60 and colder temperatures and added some synthetic oils. This truck has never quit on me in the coldest and hotest temperatures. I have over loaded and over towed the recommended allowances and yet the truck is still tough. I have not looked at another truck, due to it's reliability and dependability. For deisel mileage, I'm getting about 16mpg, not bad for a 1 ton. It's a plane and simple truck, but that's what a truck is suppose to be. Not a car.
Turbo Ford yes!!
This truck has been every thing I was looking for when I bought it . We pull our 5th wheel camper or our tractor loader. both put us in to the 19,000 lb area . Our 94 turbo diesel does the job and than some. I plan on keeping it till it's ten and than I'll look at what is on the market than .
Sponsored cars related to the F-350
Related Used 1994 Ford F-350 Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner