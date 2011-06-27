Used 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
The 6.7L Diesel is awesome.
There was no option to choose the 6.7 from the drop-down menu. Here goes the review. I have the King Ranch version with the diesel. Two things that stand out are power and MPG. I can average 23 MPG on the highway if I stay under 73 mph. Around town, under 50 mph, I can get 33+ MPG !!! However, unless I'm really trying to achieve maximum MPG, and just drive it however I want, my combined MPG is around 19-23 MPG. Very smooth shifting. Quiet road noise and engine noise is a small fraction of other diesels. NO DIESEL EXHAUST ODOR ! Actually, there is less exhaust odor than small cars. Visibility while driving is great. Acceleration and passing speed are impressive. Seats and pedals can be adjusted to fit anybody. Plenty of room in the back seat. I towed a 8k lb 5th wheel from San Jose to the Sonora area and rarely noticed it behind me. Still got 18 average MPG. Steering is solid, suspension is tight yet comfortable. Controls are intuitive. Interior design is a bit lacking but still looks classy. Lots of gadgets and apps you will discover if you get the Lariat Ultimate package or better. Trailer sway control, trailer brake type adjustment and memory. Lots of looks and compliments. Pride of owning an American truck. Especially since Ford did not take a bail-out on our tax dollars.
2016 F-350 CC DRW 4x4 6.7L Diesel
I am a Ford enthusiast so you know my bias. I owned a 2006 F-350 6.0L Diesel SRW that pleased me to no end. I towed a 35 foot 5th wheel across the United States with the 2006. The 2006 was stolen so I had to buy a new tow truck fast, because I am a full time RV'er.I checked out the competition HD 3500's and I found the selection to be very limited and the prices to be high.I found a lot more selection when looking at the F-350's in years, price, and styles. My first impression of the 2016 6.7L Diesel DRW is total awe. The truck is solid in handling, comfort, and power/torque. A fellow RV'er did give me a ride in his 2016 Chevy HD 3500 and he did complain about the limited driver seat adjustments and he was thinking of getting a pillow to adjust his seat height. My 2016 has 6 way electric seat position adjustment and electric peddle adjustments making it possible to achieve perfect driver seating comfort. I now have 5 year/60,000 mile warranty to help me evaluate the reliability of the new Ford Diesel. I have a high degree of confidence in the 6.7L because there are ton's of them on the road and Ford has over 5 years production on this engine. The Ford Transmissions and suspension/steering have always been rock solid. I personally know a few 2003-2007 Dodge owners who have had lots of problems with their steering and transmissions. It is often said by truck enthusiast the the perfect one ton truck is a Ford truck with a Dodge Cummins engine and a Chevy Allison transmission. I bought my perfect one ton DRW truck from a North Texas Dealer through EBAY for $48600.00 which is a steal.
Best Heavy Duty Truck Hands Down!
I traded in my 2013 F150 and purchased the 2016 F350 XLT Crew Cab 6.2L 4WD and love it. Driving down the road, you truly have a sense of owning the road. This is a big, bad mean machine and it tells you that when you look at it. At 80" tall, you are at the top of the world when driving. Plenty of storage, lots of leg room in the back and comfortable seats. The cabin is surprisingly quiet for such a large truck. The truck will get up and go when you need it too. With over 3,800 # of carrying capacity and over 12,000# towing capacity, the gas engine is more than capable enough for me. But if you really want serious towing capability, go with the dual rear wheels and the 6.7L Diesel engine and you can pull a house off its foundation. I have been a Ford customer for over 30 years now and they have never let me down. 1/14/17 Update: Still love my truck. Gas engine is getting me 11.5 mpg average. Gets around deep snow very good in 4WD a little squirrelly in snow or on ice in 2WD even with 500# in the bed.
