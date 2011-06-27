Used 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Consumer Reviews
F350 diesel woes
Buyer beware, the Fuel mileage is terrible. I get 11.8 around town. The twin turbo gimmick is only that a gimmick. I get so much turbo lag it's crazy it's dangerous to pull out in front of on coming traffic.The backup camera, gate step and folding mirrors are the best thing about the truck. That sound like a 50K truck to you?
2009 F-350 Super Duty FX4
This is the second Ford Super Duty we have owned. Our first was a 2006 F-250 Diesel and the vehicle smoked like crazy. The dealer could never fix it, we got rid of it with 19,000 miles on it and bought a 2009 F-350 FX4 Diesel. What a mistake that was. We have a fifth wheel trailer which is why we need a Super Duty diesel. The truck bucks and chugs when the trailer is on, Ford doesn't know what to do to fix it. The truck has also gone into limp mode 3 times while going up hill on the highway with the trailer on the back. We go from 65 mph to 50 instantly and then have to limp it off the road. Ford cannot find the problem. We are going to buy a Dodge now, I will not buy another Ford.
insync/PDF
I bought this truck at Country Chevrolet, We were there 12hours 2 days in a row with 2 kids 2 and 6. I usually have a third party evaluation but was told if anything found broken or inop. would be fixed. 1 day after I had it at home I started noticing things that were not right. Check engine light came on. p2002 . Well, after reading I found that the 6.4 was not the engine I had been told by mechanics and friends. P2002 6.4 is a Particulate filter that can make your life miserable. The filter is $3000 with diagnostics. After reading more which I should have done much sooner. This system could raise the oil up a quart but its gas that is in the oil and gas doesn't lubricate and cause engine failure and at this point, may not be a bad thing. You can remove this system if you can find someone who is willing to do it, it's against the law to tamper with emissions in the US. To top this off the insync dropped the pairing of a phone and this is common and after$200 this might be fixed. so, build a bad product, make it so you cant really fix the problem and charge the US citizen through the nose for a band aid fix great to buy a product in the US.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the F-350 Super Duty
Related Used 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty SuperCab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner