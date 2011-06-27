Used 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Consumer Reviews

This is the second Ford Super Duty we have owned. Our first was a 2006 F-250 Diesel and the vehicle smoked like crazy. The dealer could never fix it, we got rid of it with 19,000 miles on it and bought a 2009 F-350 FX4 Diesel. What a mistake that was. We have a fifth wheel trailer which is why we need a Super Duty diesel. The truck bucks and chugs when the trailer is on, Ford doesn't know what to do to fix it. The truck has also gone into limp mode 3 times while going up hill on the highway with the trailer on the back. We go from 65 mph to 50 instantly and then have to limp it off the road. Ford cannot find the problem. We are going to buy a Dodge now, I will not buy another Ford.

Byron Mic , 07/08/2016 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M)

2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck at Country Chevrolet, We were there 12hours 2 days in a row with 2 kids 2 and 6. I usually have a third party evaluation but was told if anything found broken or inop. would be fixed. 1 day after I had it at home I started noticing things that were not right. Check engine light came on. p2002 . Well, after reading I found that the 6.4 was not the engine I had been told by mechanics and friends. P2002 6.4 is a Particulate filter that can make your life miserable. The filter is $3000 with diagnostics. After reading more which I should have done much sooner. This system could raise the oil up a quart but its gas that is in the oil and gas doesn't lubricate and cause engine failure and at this point, may not be a bad thing. You can remove this system if you can find someone who is willing to do it, it's against the law to tamper with emissions in the US. To top this off the insync dropped the pairing of a phone and this is common and after$200 this might be fixed. so, build a bad product, make it so you cant really fix the problem and charge the US citizen through the nose for a band aid fix great to buy a product in the US.