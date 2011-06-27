Used 2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

motor and body are junk bparcell , 01/23/2011 24 of 25 people found this review helpful Engine problems very dangerous. Stalling decerating. 50,000 miles ford won't fix. Report Abuse

WE ARE SUING! cjovel , 07/21/2013 38 of 41 people found this review helpful We bought a 2008 Ford F-350 and had 55 repairs in less than 5 years, Ford should have taken this vehicle back under the lemon law and did not, there are thousands of owners who need to be in on this law suit, look it up online! The 2008 was a lemon and Ford needs to admit that, we have been Ford owners our whole lives but not anymore! Ford really let us down on this one! Report Abuse

Does exactly what it was purchased for. Fred Sharshel , 05/06/2016 Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) 20 of 21 people found this review helpful Bought my 2008 F350 DRW 6.4 twin turbo diesel 3 years ago with 67000 miles on it. Purchased to pull a 38', 13000# fifth wheel both on short trips to the lake and longer cross country trips. The truck now has 79000 miles on it with about 90% of them pulling the fiver and the observations are as follows: 1) Fuel economy sucks, with (9 mpg) or without (12 mpg) the trailer. 2) With the Lariat trim package, leather, etc., interior comfort and appointment are like sitting in the family room at home. 3) More than enough power and road stability to pull 13000+# regardless of conditions or locations, has seen the plains, mountains and deserts, on interstate, U.S. and state highways as well as county roads, city streets and dirt country roads across 16 states and just keeps on going like a dream. Have 2 more trips, 10 more states and about 6000 more miles planned this summer and have had no experiences that would lead me to expect anything different. and 4) maintenance and repair costs have been minimal and limited to standards scheduled trips to the dealers quick lube location. Have owned Dodge, Chevy and Ford trucks (mostly Ford) ( currently also own 2009 F150 STX extended cab w/90000 one owner miles), from half-ton to one ton and this one has done nothing but solidify my feelings that Ford is "Built Tough" and will continue to be the truck that graces my driveway. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Worst vehicle we have ever owned! bblisard , 08/22/2016 XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) 18 of 19 people found this review helpful Spent 7,000 on repairs to melted down up pipes, it is gutless without an egr delete (which is illegal now to get), it has no power at ALL without one, and you will not find a mechanic anywhere around to work on it for you, it will leave you stranded, dealerships will try to rip you off on price to trade in, horrible gas mileage, not a reliable vehicle, recently totaled ours because the braking system failed, air bags did not deploy, and lost traction control. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse