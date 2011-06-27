Used 2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
motor and body are junk
Engine problems very dangerous. Stalling decerating. 50,000 miles ford won't fix.
WE ARE SUING!
We bought a 2008 Ford F-350 and had 55 repairs in less than 5 years, Ford should have taken this vehicle back under the lemon law and did not, there are thousands of owners who need to be in on this law suit, look it up online! The 2008 was a lemon and Ford needs to admit that, we have been Ford owners our whole lives but not anymore! Ford really let us down on this one!
Does exactly what it was purchased for.
Bought my 2008 F350 DRW 6.4 twin turbo diesel 3 years ago with 67000 miles on it. Purchased to pull a 38', 13000# fifth wheel both on short trips to the lake and longer cross country trips. The truck now has 79000 miles on it with about 90% of them pulling the fiver and the observations are as follows: 1) Fuel economy sucks, with (9 mpg) or without (12 mpg) the trailer. 2) With the Lariat trim package, leather, etc., interior comfort and appointment are like sitting in the family room at home. 3) More than enough power and road stability to pull 13000+# regardless of conditions or locations, has seen the plains, mountains and deserts, on interstate, U.S. and state highways as well as county roads, city streets and dirt country roads across 16 states and just keeps on going like a dream. Have 2 more trips, 10 more states and about 6000 more miles planned this summer and have had no experiences that would lead me to expect anything different. and 4) maintenance and repair costs have been minimal and limited to standards scheduled trips to the dealers quick lube location. Have owned Dodge, Chevy and Ford trucks (mostly Ford) ( currently also own 2009 F150 STX extended cab w/90000 one owner miles), from half-ton to one ton and this one has done nothing but solidify my feelings that Ford is "Built Tough" and will continue to be the truck that graces my driveway.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Worst vehicle we have ever owned!
Spent 7,000 on repairs to melted down up pipes, it is gutless without an egr delete (which is illegal now to get), it has no power at ALL without one, and you will not find a mechanic anywhere around to work on it for you, it will leave you stranded, dealerships will try to rip you off on price to trade in, horrible gas mileage, not a reliable vehicle, recently totaled ours because the braking system failed, air bags did not deploy, and lost traction control.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Not Really Super Duty
First off I love my truck, it's a Job 1 CC 4x4 diesel . The fuel economy isn't stellar, but it weighs in at 9K lbs with tools, I can live with it. Use it mostly for highway trips, the ride is great. Around 54K miles I started doing a lot of city driving (building a new house) and noticed the brakes are dragging bad. Calipers are hanging up, dealer said dirt & mud caused it? Really? So what the Super all about? Got the dreaded coolant leak AGAIN! Dealer wants $1,400 to replace it with the same crap that failed twice before. Ford won't touch it either. Did I mention it LEAKS AGAIN! Come on Ford, Those brake and radiator issues are keeping you from EVER selling me another $55K vehicle!
Sponsored cars related to the F-350 Super Duty
Related Used 2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner