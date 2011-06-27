  1. Home
Used 2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
List Price Range
$18,318 - $21,995
Best truck yet

Jim Morrison, 02/13/2008
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

This is an excellent truck for towing. We have a 29 foot cabin cruiser that weighs about 10000lb.We tow form AZ to California with no problems holding 80 MPH. The ride is smooth and stable. I wish the fuel tank was just a bit larger. Non towing fuel milage is 18MPG at 80-85 MPH. Really happy with the truck.

2007 Noth'n but a 2006

MacMarty, 12/30/2006
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I bought the 2007 F-350 DRW to replace my 2006 F250 SRW drive. I needed the extra towing capacity of the 350 after buying a new 5th wheel. Obviously Ford took all their 06 truck components and built a truck; calling it an 07 model. I can't, for the life of me, find any difference between the 06 and 07, with the exception of the stiffer (and I mean stiffer) ride of the dually. The mileage isn't much to brag about with the 6.0 diesel. My meter says I'm getting 12mpg, but probably it's more like 10.5. It took about 20,000 miles on my 06 diesel to get about 16-17 non-tow and 10-11 towing an 8000 pound 5th wheel. I'm not sure I'll be as comfortable with bucket seats in the 07 as I was with the 40/20 split.

It's a "tame" beast

Bob, 02/01/2007
0 of 3 people found this review helpful

This truck is a beast. There is no choice for the diesel on here, but that is what I have. Excellent on gas for its size (13 mpg in city / 18 hwy). Towing is a breeze. Inside the comfort level is unmatched in the world of trucks. Also, the ride is GREAT! Even on these Chicago streets. I traded in an Excursion and the ride quality is dramatically better. The stability on the highway is awesome with dual wheels. My recommendations are simple to a prospective buyer: Opt for the diesel. Get the FX4 package, the upgrade in shocks is HUGE. Get the tow command, the stabilizer bar that is added makes a big difference.

