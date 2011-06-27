Used 2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Best truck yet
This is an excellent truck for towing. We have a 29 foot cabin cruiser that weighs about 10000lb.We tow form AZ to California with no problems holding 80 MPH. The ride is smooth and stable. I wish the fuel tank was just a bit larger. Non towing fuel milage is 18MPG at 80-85 MPH. Really happy with the truck.
2007 Noth'n but a 2006
I bought the 2007 F-350 DRW to replace my 2006 F250 SRW drive. I needed the extra towing capacity of the 350 after buying a new 5th wheel. Obviously Ford took all their 06 truck components and built a truck; calling it an 07 model. I can't, for the life of me, find any difference between the 06 and 07, with the exception of the stiffer (and I mean stiffer) ride of the dually. The mileage isn't much to brag about with the 6.0 diesel. My meter says I'm getting 12mpg, but probably it's more like 10.5. It took about 20,000 miles on my 06 diesel to get about 16-17 non-tow and 10-11 towing an 8000 pound 5th wheel. I'm not sure I'll be as comfortable with bucket seats in the 07 as I was with the 40/20 split.
It's a "tame" beast
This truck is a beast. There is no choice for the diesel on here, but that is what I have. Excellent on gas for its size (13 mpg in city / 18 hwy). Towing is a breeze. Inside the comfort level is unmatched in the world of trucks. Also, the ride is GREAT! Even on these Chicago streets. I traded in an Excursion and the ride quality is dramatically better. The stability on the highway is awesome with dual wheels. My recommendations are simple to a prospective buyer: Opt for the diesel. Get the FX4 package, the upgrade in shocks is HUGE. Get the tow command, the stabilizer bar that is added makes a big difference.
Sponsored cars related to the F-350 Super Duty
Related Used 2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner