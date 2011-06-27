Used 2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Best truck yet Jim Morrison , 02/13/2008 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This is an excellent truck for towing. We have a 29 foot cabin cruiser that weighs about 10000lb.We tow form AZ to California with no problems holding 80 MPH. The ride is smooth and stable. I wish the fuel tank was just a bit larger. Non towing fuel milage is 18MPG at 80-85 MPH. Really happy with the truck. Report Abuse

2007 Noth'n but a 2006 MacMarty , 12/30/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought the 2007 F-350 DRW to replace my 2006 F250 SRW drive. I needed the extra towing capacity of the 350 after buying a new 5th wheel. Obviously Ford took all their 06 truck components and built a truck; calling it an 07 model. I can't, for the life of me, find any difference between the 06 and 07, with the exception of the stiffer (and I mean stiffer) ride of the dually. The mileage isn't much to brag about with the 6.0 diesel. My meter says I'm getting 12mpg, but probably it's more like 10.5. It took about 20,000 miles on my 06 diesel to get about 16-17 non-tow and 10-11 towing an 8000 pound 5th wheel. I'm not sure I'll be as comfortable with bucket seats in the 07 as I was with the 40/20 split.