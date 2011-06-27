Used 2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

the lemons craigjohnson , 09/07/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Oil injection pump went out at 49000 miles; front end locked up and had to be replaced at 30000 miles-had it at dealer 3 times for pulling left before it actually locked up. A dealer in Alabama (or should I say sublet to a mechanics house) butchered repair and now it's being repaired back in Atlanta. I really don't call Ford a top notch auto manufacturer. Will see how Ford handles this one. Not sure what else to expect but know I'm very leery of driving it far. Would not recommend a Ford to an enemy. Its nice to make payments on a truck I can't drive. Report Abuse

No Problems Howell Williams , 07/30/2008 8 of 9 people found this review helpful I have had no problems with my 2005 XLT FX-4 Ford F-350 crew. It has 44000 miles on it. I pull a 28' Durango fifth wheel camper (8800 lbs empty weight), and I trailer a 19 foot center console Fishmaster Boat behind that. I travel all over Texas and I have not had a problem yet with my 2005 truck with the 6.0 diesel. As a matter of fact, I pulled the same camper and boat with the previous truck I had with the 7.3 and I believe this 6.0 pulls better! It is a little slow on the start, but once I am going I can do 65 to 75 MPH, easily keeping up with other traffic on the freeways. And no, I do not have any kind of power kit or booster.

Great Truck Craig , 12/19/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful A drug addict crossed the yellow line and hit me head on. Long story short, the Chevy 1/2 ton was sent to the junkyard and its driver went to the hospital. My truck has about $5000 worth of damage, and I barely felt a thing.

2005 350 diesel Hugh , 05/15/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Great fuel mileage at 55mph, about 22, lower as speed increases. People notice the truck. Fun to drive and safe in almost all conditions although it's hard to weigh down the bed in snow because of the large payload capacity. Tows almost anything; I have to look to see if my boat is still attached. Had Dodges and liked them but really like this Ford.