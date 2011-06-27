  1. Home
Used 2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Quality policy needs review

Carson, 04/05/2005
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

I've driven 10,000 miles since I bought my truck. Still get valve noise until engine is hot. Mileage is 13.5 mpg when I try. The steering is very light on- center and is sometimes hard to keep straight on rough roads. I've had to take it back to the dealer four times for engine clatter when cold and for other drive train noise. On the positive side it has the best factory paint I've ever seen and the interior room is great. I have to wonder if the 'thin as water' 5w20 oil the factory says I have to use in the engine contributes to the valve clatter.

junk

ram45, 10/14/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

transmission failed at 6000 miles and ford will not replace it

Love my truck hate rust

brian w, 09/11/2010
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have had a 03 with v10 and 04 with v10 they have the same every thing. But the 03 was junk maybe built on Friday. Not the motor just the rest. My 04 must of been built on god's day sun day because I have no problems with it expect ball joints go out all the time breaks to the breaks are half my fault I pull a 5000 Pound trailer with no breaks. But I will tell you it pulls so good I forget when it's on there the truck brakes will stop on a dime I've hit them hard at 70 miles per hour they saved my hide. The truck has 77,000 thousand on it drivetrain is great still I love it. But I am mad at Ford and so should we all be the truck rear fender are geting rusty. Beautiful paint but now I got rust.

owner

cobrajetken, 02/10/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

very nice front end steers very staight with almost no corrections more leg room than i,will ever use i,m 6'3" tall and have to pull the the seat up 2 clicks up or i cant get the clutch all the way down i never had so much room in a cab unless it had an air seat i installed a tornado in the air intake and now get almost 18 mpg on the hwy try that with an automatic (my friend gets 10)mpg to 11 mpg

