Used 2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Quality policy needs review Carson , 04/05/2005 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I've driven 10,000 miles since I bought my truck. Still get valve noise until engine is hot. Mileage is 13.5 mpg when I try. The steering is very light on- center and is sometimes hard to keep straight on rough roads. I've had to take it back to the dealer four times for engine clatter when cold and for other drive train noise. On the positive side it has the best factory paint I've ever seen and the interior room is great. I have to wonder if the 'thin as water' 5w20 oil the factory says I have to use in the engine contributes to the valve clatter.

junk ram45 , 10/14/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful transmission failed at 6000 miles and ford will not replace it

Love my truck hate rust brian w , 09/11/2010 1 of 2 people found this review helpful I have had a 03 with v10 and 04 with v10 they have the same every thing. But the 03 was junk maybe built on Friday. Not the motor just the rest. My 04 must of been built on god's day sun day because I have no problems with it expect ball joints go out all the time breaks to the breaks are half my fault I pull a 5000 Pound trailer with no breaks. But I will tell you it pulls so good I forget when it's on there the truck brakes will stop on a dime I've hit them hard at 70 miles per hour they saved my hide. The truck has 77,000 thousand on it drivetrain is great still I love it. But I am mad at Ford and so should we all be the truck rear fender are geting rusty. Beautiful paint but now I got rust.