Used 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2003 F-350 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,165
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV10
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,165
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,165
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity29 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,165
Torque425 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size6.8 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 4250 rpm
Turning circle56.4 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV10
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,165
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,165
80 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,165
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,165
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,165
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,165
Front head room41.4 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room68 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room40.7 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room67.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,165
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room41 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room41.3 in.
Rear shoulder room68 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,165
Length245.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.
Curb weight6219 lbs.
Gross weight11500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height78.1 in.
Maximum payload4780 lbs.
Wheel base156.2 in.
Width95.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,165
Exterior Colors
  • Sonic Blue Metallic
  • Sonic Blue Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • Black/Silver Metallic
  • True Blue Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White/Silver Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Metallic
  • True Blue Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic
  • Red
  • Dark Shadow Grey Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Highland Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Medium Flint
  • Medium Parchment
  • Dark Flint
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,165
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
LT235/85R E tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,165
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,165
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
