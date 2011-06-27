Used 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
6.0 Diesel nightmare
2003 F 350, new engine after only 3000 miles, in shop total of 51 days in 3 years. New engine, sensors, rear end out at 29,000, turbo problems--worst ever for reliability. Great when it runs but last three vacations ruined with engine problems.
F-250
I use it for towing and love it! If you ever tow or are thinking of buying an RV you need to look at this one. I work construction and I would say that Ford is by far the most predominate vehicle out there on the job.
6.0L Diesel Problems
The 6.0L Diesel has been nothing but an expensive problem. Can't keep fuel injectors in it. Ford does not care about the problem. I know of many others who own the 6.0L diesel and have the same problems. If you pull a trailer or carry heavy loads, the 6.0 can't handle it. If you are a "Weekend Cowboy" and just ride around in the truck, it might be ok.
Ford Tough
Overall a great truck. Rides well. Good power from the 6.0 and nice tranny shifts.
Won't buy another, grossly overpriced
I bought this truck new in '03 with the 7.3L diesel. I have replaced two drive shafts, four sets of u-joints and a clutch (at 90,000). I hate to think what I have spent on the brakes. I have never pulled a trailer over 4,000 pounds. In fact, I rarely pull a trailer other than 14' utility with an ATV and camping gear. At 112,000 miles it rides like a cattle truck. I have driven only standard transmission vehicles for the past 32 years. The Ford repair shop actually told me the problem with the drive train was due to my driving. I am trading this vehicle in as soon as possible. The only thing super duty about it are the maintenance fees.
