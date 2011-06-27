Used 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty Consumer Reviews
6.0 Diesel nightmare
2003 F 350, new engine after only 3000 miles, in shop total of 51 days in 3 years. New engine, sensors, rear end out at 29,000, turbo problems--worst ever for reliability. Great when it runs but last three vacations ruined with engine problems.
F-250
I use it for towing and love it! If you ever tow or are thinking of buying an RV you need to look at this one. I work construction and I would say that Ford is by far the most predominate vehicle out there on the job.
6.0L Diesel Problems
The 6.0L Diesel has been nothing but an expensive problem. Can't keep fuel injectors in it. Ford does not care about the problem. I know of many others who own the 6.0L diesel and have the same problems. If you pull a trailer or carry heavy loads, the 6.0 can't handle it. If you are a "Weekend Cowboy" and just ride around in the truck, it might be ok.
Outstanding
Absolutely great truck. Power to spare, and excellent mileage for such a big truck. I hauled a 3000 lb. slide-in pickup camper for years with no noticeable difference in handling. I hated to see these 7.3 diesel engines get phased out.
Ford Tough
Overall a great truck. Rides well. Good power from the 6.0 and nice tranny shifts.
