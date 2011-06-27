Used 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty Consumer Reviews

6.0 Diesel nightmare THEWBJE , 04/03/2006 12 of 12 people found this review helpful 2003 F 350, new engine after only 3000 miles, in shop total of 51 days in 3 years. New engine, sensors, rear end out at 29,000, turbo problems--worst ever for reliability. Great when it runs but last three vacations ruined with engine problems. Report Abuse

F-250 George Karibian , 05/21/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I use it for towing and love it! If you ever tow or are thinking of buying an RV you need to look at this one. I work construction and I would say that Ford is by far the most predominate vehicle out there on the job. Report Abuse

6.0L Diesel Problems Bill , 03/18/2007 9 of 11 people found this review helpful The 6.0L Diesel has been nothing but an expensive problem. Can't keep fuel injectors in it. Ford does not care about the problem. I know of many others who own the 6.0L diesel and have the same problems. If you pull a trailer or carry heavy loads, the 6.0 can't handle it. If you are a "Weekend Cowboy" and just ride around in the truck, it might be ok. Report Abuse

Outstanding Ford man , 02/24/2007 5 of 6 people found this review helpful Absolutely great truck. Power to spare, and excellent mileage for such a big truck. I hauled a 3000 lb. slide-in pickup camper for years with no noticeable difference in handling. I hated to see these 7.3 diesel engines get phased out. Report Abuse