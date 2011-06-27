  1. Home
Used 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 F-350 Super Duty
4.1
34 reviews
6.0 Diesel nightmare

THEWBJE, 04/03/2006
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

2003 F 350, new engine after only 3000 miles, in shop total of 51 days in 3 years. New engine, sensors, rear end out at 29,000, turbo problems--worst ever for reliability. Great when it runs but last three vacations ruined with engine problems.



F-250

George Karibian, 05/21/2006
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I use it for towing and love it! If you ever tow or are thinking of buying an RV you need to look at this one. I work construction and I would say that Ford is by far the most predominate vehicle out there on the job.



6.0L Diesel Problems

Bill, 03/18/2007
9 of 11 people found this review helpful

The 6.0L Diesel has been nothing but an expensive problem. Can't keep fuel injectors in it. Ford does not care about the problem. I know of many others who own the 6.0L diesel and have the same problems. If you pull a trailer or carry heavy loads, the 6.0 can't handle it. If you are a "Weekend Cowboy" and just ride around in the truck, it might be ok.



Outstanding

Ford man, 02/24/2007
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

Absolutely great truck. Power to spare, and excellent mileage for such a big truck. I hauled a 3000 lb. slide-in pickup camper for years with no noticeable difference in handling. I hated to see these 7.3 diesel engines get phased out.



Ford Tough

beagletim, 02/05/2004
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Overall a great truck. Rides well. Good power from the 6.0 and nice tranny shifts.


