Used 1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

The best Truck I have ever owned.

Wes lauterbach, 09/12/2017
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

One of the greatest trucks I have ever owned. I have owned Dodges, Fords, and chevy. And out of all the trucks and diesels I have owned and used, the Ford powerstroke is the best. I think it is even a little better than the Dodge Cummins. More power, excellent towing, great sound. If you want a used excellent work truck. A Ford F350 4x4 is the one you would want. And the fuel economy is great. On a good day I can get 21mpg. On a bad day I get 19.5 mpg

