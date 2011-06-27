Used 1994 Ford F-250 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
94 ford250 turbodiesel 4x4 best truck
I bought this truck in 02 w 160,000 miles, great investment this truck has never skipped a beat, it still runs like the day I got it, the turbo is a great feature, eats up the highest mountains in Colorado. Great power and reliable. It now has 214,000 I always changed oil&filter and service took care of it. This is my 3rd Ford truck and they have all been great. This is a vehicle with true value.
This is why I drive Fords
I bought this truck used from my father 12 years ago, he bought it new. I just turned over 330k on it on my way to work today. You just can't beat that. It still can do everything I need it to and still looks and drives great. Don't think I will be in the new truck market for another 12 years or so, maybe longer
Ford f-250 w-460
Excellent truck. Fuel efficiency is bad but who cares, it's a full size truck. Power is excellent; it's not fast, but it can pull anything you want it to. Bought truck last month with 90k miles, still runs great, no problems. I would suggest bumping the three speed transmission to four or five but it does everything it was meant for plus more.
Ford F-250 Just the Best!!
I just love my truck alot of power and very reliable!!. If your need to pull anything you need one of this trucks why to pay $20k+ for a new one!
