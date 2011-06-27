  1. Home
Used 1994 Ford F-250 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

94 ford250 turbodiesel 4x4 best truck

c parker, 02/08/2010
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck in 02 w 160,000 miles, great investment this truck has never skipped a beat, it still runs like the day I got it, the turbo is a great feature, eats up the highest mountains in Colorado. Great power and reliable. It now has 214,000 I always changed oil&filter and service took care of it. This is my 3rd Ford truck and they have all been great. This is a vehicle with true value.

This is why I drive Fords

Andy, 05/27/2010
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck used from my father 12 years ago, he bought it new. I just turned over 330k on it on my way to work today. You just can't beat that. It still can do everything I need it to and still looks and drives great. Don't think I will be in the new truck market for another 12 years or so, maybe longer

Ford f-250 w-460

Joel, 02/16/2006
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Excellent truck. Fuel efficiency is bad but who cares, it's a full size truck. Power is excellent; it's not fast, but it can pull anything you want it to. Bought truck last month with 90k miles, still runs great, no problems. I would suggest bumping the three speed transmission to four or five but it does everything it was meant for plus more.

Ford F-250 Just the Best!!

Lu, 02/10/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I just love my truck alot of power and very reliable!!. If your need to pull anything you need one of this trucks why to pay $20k+ for a new one!

