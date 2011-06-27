2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Consumer Reviews

I bought the 2017 when the new design came out . . . one of the first off the lot but they only had lariats. I bought a 2019 Plat and with 50k miles on it the new small features like adaptive cruise, auto brights and so on just make this the nicest working truck on the market. I can drive long distances pulling travel trailers, boats and loaded trailers and it just yanks em with endless power. That and my tailgate doesn't hit the tow hitch!

RadChad , 08/28/2019 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

I have owned Toyota Tundra’s for the last 10 years, did not think Ford could come close to the Value that my Tundra provided. I recently purchased a 5th wheel trailer and needed a diesel with major towing capacity, but was skeptical on the vehicles. After driving all 3 of the big trucks (GMC, Dodge,Ford, not Nissan! I decided to get a Platinum F250, its been the best decision that i ever made, love this Ford Truck. Amazing power to row, amazing comfort and love all the technology. The ride is a little stiff and breaking is lacking, but overall this Truck has been awesome!