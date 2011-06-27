2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Consumer Reviews
6th f250 and they keep getting better
I bought the 2017 when the new design came out . . . one of the first off the lot but they only had lariats. I bought a 2019 Plat and with 50k miles on it the new small features like adaptive cruise, auto brights and so on just make this the nicest working truck on the market. I can drive long distances pulling travel trailers, boats and loaded trailers and it just yanks em with endless power. That and my tailgate doesn't hit the tow hitch!
Traded my Tundra for an F250
I have owned Toyota Tundra’s for the last 10 years, did not think Ford could come close to the Value that my Tundra provided. I recently purchased a 5th wheel trailer and needed a diesel with major towing capacity, but was skeptical on the vehicles. After driving all 3 of the big trucks (GMC, Dodge,Ford, not Nissan! I decided to get a Platinum F250, its been the best decision that i ever made, love this Ford Truck. Amazing power to row, amazing comfort and love all the technology. The ride is a little stiff and breaking is lacking, but overall this Truck has been awesome!
Excellent ride on the highways
It is a lot truck
