Used 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Consumer Reviews
Great truck
I got this in December and already have 5,000 miles on it, no problems, I plow with it, its made me money, and I love this truck. Beautiful looking and driving. The only things I am not a fan of are the 9.9 mileage I get, and the fact that there is zero room for tools, papers and other things that I need as a business owner. Also, I really wish that Ford would extend their warrantee, as Ill be out in 2 years. I paid $37,000 with an 8 foot Fisher plow
You get what you pay for.
Multi-purpose vehicle for a individual or family. A very sound vehicle that has no blind spots, plenty of storage and comfort. It's getting 17.5 > 20 mpg @ 65 / 55. Heavy vehicle that hugs the road with a back up camera for parking or trailering. Diesel engine and instrumentation makes me feel this vehicle will be on the road a lot longer then most vehicles. Looked at the re-sale value of used diesel and these have a great re-sale value with over 100K miles. I had a SUV that was towing a 3900lbs travel trailer, it was a constant struggle. No problem with this vehicle. Overall a great vehicle for multiple purposes - it's a bit long so parking in town is a issue, but with the back up camera you can get within inches.
Great Ford as usual
Great truck, Might have a few to many gagets but they seem to work very well. The locking rear axel is probably the best upgrade.
Spent 2 months in the shop...and still counting
We bought our 2016 F250 with the 6.7L Diesel brand new in August of 2016. The thought process was "it'll last us a long time since its a diesel". Boy were we wrong. Up until this August (2019) we haven't had much of an issue. I use this truck to pull my horse trailer mostly, and in 3 years, we have just broken the 40k mile mark. This truck has pulled a horse trailer and horses from Ohio to Texas and back, and also to and from Kentucky from Ohio multiple times a year for the last 2 years. Fuel mileage isn't the greatest, I think we are at 12.5 mpg. Check engine like came on in August and my husband took it to our local mechanic to see what the code was reading. He told us that there was diesel fuel in our oil. So we took it to the Ford Dealership to have them look at it since it was still under warranty. They let the truck sit for over a week and never touched it, didn't even communicate with us about why it wasn't being fixed yet. But, now the truck is sitting at the dealership for over 2 months, and counting. So far, we have had Injector seals go bad, the DPF system failed, the water pump failed, and this current issue, we aren't sure yet. Each time we have to take it back, it sits for a week before they even look at it. Needless to say, after this issue is fixed, we will be trading it in and going back to our GM products.
It's growing on me.
Have owned this truck for almost two years now. It has just over 19K in mileage and has performed flawlessly. I did end up having to put a 8.5' V-Plow on it to remove heavy snow from my 500' driveway. Also had to add new set of tires, since the stock tires didn't provide any traction in slippery conditions.
