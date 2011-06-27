Used 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty Consumer Reviews
Ford Tough For Sure
This is my first Ford (switched from GM). I LOVE this truck. In fact, it warrants me saying it again. I LOVE this truck. The Lariat package is fantastic. It's like driving a luxury car with a lot more HP (and less MPG). It's handled everything I've thrown at it so far. I was worried about the power of the V8, but it does everything I need of it, and then some. The only complaint I have with the truck is the very poor placement of the controls for the power rear window...it's on the dash behind the shifter. VERY annoying and inconvenient...like it was an afterthought.
Great Truck
Recently purchase this F 250 and am amazed at how quiet it is. Sometimes with manual trans., I have to look at the tach to see if it is time to shift because it is hard to hear the motor. Also amazed that at 65 mph, the motor rpm is 1500. This probably accounts for the good highway mileage - high of 18 mpg. Overall around town, the mpg is some 14 mpg. This is great mileage for a F 250. The 5.4 V-8 motor doesn't have the power of the diesel but plenty enough for the trailer pulling that I do. I'm not excited about the 18 inch wheels/tires because it makes the pickup very high and harder to get in. Overall very pleased with this pickup and I've owned a lot of Fords - this is the best one
Another Great Ford
We use the Ford Super Duties in our business. Bought 2 99's, 2 01's, 2 04's, 1 05 and 2 of the 10 models. Total mileage on all 9 is close to 900,000. I know exactly why the Super Duties outsell all others. The 6.4 diesel has disappointed me somewhat with the mileage, but it pulls like a dream. Drives, rides and handles great. Sync is the best thing to come along in years. One thing I have noticed about Fords over the years-- you just flat don't have any trouble with them.
Great Ford Experience
Originally a GM truck owner and switched to a Ford F250 XLT. "Love" the truck, it is everything I thought it would be. Having the 6.4 litre Diesel is superb with plenty of power and fuel mileage is very good 18.5 mpg. Having the Insync system is the best. The automatic folding/telescoping mirrors is a excellent feature. Having the 6 speed automatic transmission makes it fun to drive. It has very little road noise, very solid. Also having the tailgate step and handle makes it very easy to get into the truck bed. My truck also came with bed extender which has been very nice to use. Had a backup camera installed at the dealership was outstanding for backing up & towing my boat.
Poor Man's Diesel
Pulls fifth wheel camper 10+ miles per gallon. Unreal power 6.8 v10 6 speed manual flat unstoppable. I love it!
