Used 2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

5(50%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(50%)
3.0
2 reviews
Ford Tuff!

Groovy Gary, 09/06/2008
Words cannot completely express the attributes of this truck. I was very hesitant about purchasing a what? V10 But oh my Gawd this engine is as smooth as a baby's bottom with fresh talcum powder on it. The truck is truely amazing. I love it! The ride is nice and smooth, the interior is nice and comfortable, the suspension is strong as an ox and the power to pull is overwhelming. Great truck!

Check the junkyard

Duane, 01/13/2018
2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M)
Own two fords . A 6.0 and 6.4 liter. 117000 miles on 6 liter,4 engines and nearly 26000$ spent. 6.4 liter 153000 miles, the engine grenaded itself and is junk. No rebuilding a 6.4... Nice. 20000$ plus to replace it. Go look at the auto auctions in the mechaniclaly totaled vehicle section, it is full of hyundias and ford diesels. There is a reson for this

