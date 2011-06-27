Used 2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Groovy Gary , 09/06/2008

2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Words cannot completely express the attributes of this truck. I was very hesitant about purchasing a what? V10 But oh my Gawd this engine is as smooth as a baby's bottom with fresh talcum powder on it. The truck is truely amazing. I love it! The ride is nice and smooth, the interior is nice and comfortable, the suspension is strong as an ox and the power to pull is overwhelming. Great truck!