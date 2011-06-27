Used 1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty Consumer Reviews

Now 10 years old Super Joe , 12/11/2009 18 of 18 people found this review helpful My Super Duty reached it's 10th B day in May. Its easy to rate a vehicle when its a year or two old with a few miles on it. My truck just passed 270k and it still looks better than any other 3 or 4 year old truck. It has pulled loads to 30k over trips of 6000 miles in mountains. Mileage never less than 16 - 20 empty and never added a qt of oil between changes of 5000 miles. This with the truck living mostly in Minnesota's salt and snow. This truck has never let me down even in the 9 winters with sub zero temps. To date the only items replaced were the normal consumables like brakes, wheel bearings, etc. Teh engine still runs like new teh tranny is solid and the body shows no rust. Report Abuse

Amazing truck but has it's flaws. Ryan , 07/25/2015 XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Pros: Super reliable: 220k on mine and all it's needed is 2 alternators and a set a glow plugs. Super powerful: Hits 90mph easily but has a Governor at 92. Neutral: Gas mileage: Horrible when going slow or stop and go. Got 5mpg in some areas before. BUT, I get 18-20 on the Hwy and Freeways and ~15 when pulling a large trailer which is amazing considering how big and powerful the vehicle is. Cons: Lots of little stuff. Bad stereo, AC works but needs Freon and doesn't have recirculating air, power locks broke, electric seat adjuster barely works, tires are too small for the engine so flats and tire ware can be an issue, bad traction when not in 4x4 but it's only an issue during snow or when off roading. Summary: Everything that matters works amazingly and is super reliable but it does have many small problems. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

grat truck. love it!!! tattoo74 , 02/08/2012 11 of 11 people found this review helpful my truck has 129,000 and no problems till now blew a spark plug out of the head . not to exspensive $213.00 for a spark plug and a coil and a sleeve simular to a helix coil, but no drilling involed just insert and spread took less than 2 hours truck is a beast. ford screwed us on the gas but 18 on the freeway is'nt bad the harley makes up for the winter gas i spend !!! Parking sucks in a crowded place !

99 f 250 7.3 rick , 11/18/2015 XL 4dr Extended Cab LB 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought this truck brand new in 1999 I pulled a 30 foot travel trailer from Louisville Kentucky to California several times averaging 16 - 18 miles per gallon empty average 22 - 24 miles/gallon I had to replace the starter alternator minor repairs best truck I ever owned 7.3 is great motor Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value