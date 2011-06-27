Used 2015 Ford F-150 SuperCab Consumer Reviews

Service Advance Traq Gary B. , 04/27/2016 XLT 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 19 of 22 people found this review helpful I purchased a F150 at the end of the year ( 2015 ) and got a great deal . About two weeks ago my truck was going 45 mph and then locked up and would go no faster then 10 mph . I turned it off and everything seem to be ok for a couple of weeks . Then it happened again and I was almost re ended . I had to drive all the way home at 10 mph . The truck lurches back and forth with the truck screen say Service Advance Traq . This truck is dangerous . It is currently at the dealer and they have determine that the throttle assembly is broken . I think it is many other problems . This is all computer related . The part is on back order ,,,, whatever that means . After the first month the truck started making engine noise and is very weak with not much pickup . The rpms rev up and the truck hardly moves . The A/C is lousy as well , It doesn't seem to work all the time . Back doors are also annoying to open and close . I had a Tundra for 8 years and I needed to get a new truck for my business . I replaced the A/C fan , tires and brakes and that 's it . I had 140,000 miles on it . I needed something reliable , this Ford is a huge mistake . I paid 38k for this pile of junk . It lasted a whole 6000 miles . I'm currently in a rental Ford Escape , I'm so upset . Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Never Again for Ford chillydawg , 10/14/2016 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 27 of 32 people found this review helpful Purchased a 2015 Ford F150 XL Ecoboost 4x4 Sport ten months ago. Within the first two months, on my way to work in the woods, every light on the panel lit up. Truck went into "limp mode". After taking over an hour to get home (I was only about 20 minutes away), I called roadside assistance and set up for a tow to the dealer. Tow truck came within an hour and off to the dealer we went. I was given a loaner and told, "we'll call you when we know what's wrong". Days pass and after no call from the dealer, I called them to see what was wrong with my new truck. They said, "Nothing, no lights came on". I got real upset because I knew they didn't even drive the truck. I asked how did they come to that conclusion? They said, "the computer shows no codes". Now I went off and told them I'll be right there and your service manager will go for a test drive with me. They said no, they'll take it out. Two hours later they called me to tell me my truck has a serious problem that it did in fact "code up" while being driven. They told me they needed to order a very hard to get part; a Throttle Body". A bit of history with Ford and the bad Throttle Body parts they use. In 2013, after numerous customer complaints, NHTSA went after Ford for their use of bad Throttle Body parts. In short, they did a "Customer Satisfaction Program" and replaced the defective Throttle body parts, and extended the warranty on the part. NHTSA NEVER made FORD do a formal recall even though thousands of cars and different models were affected. The "Customer Satisfaction Program" expired in November 2015, but guess what? Yup, Ford continues to use the defective parts in their new vehicles. My F150, my friend's Explorer, my other friend's Edge, all had Throttle Body failure soon after purchasing new vehicles. I wish I did this research before I bought the truck, but knew nothing about the Throttle Body issue to look into it. Now, month 10, the transmission is failing and fast. I stop at a light, give it gas to go and BANG followed by a jerk. Took it to the dealer, and since they couldn't get a "code", they said no problem. You are to drive it until it's dead and must be towed in. Not very reliable. Last weekend, Columbus Day, I took the loss and got rid of it. Traded it in and went back to my Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4x4 that never gave me a problem. NEVER, ever for Ford again. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Aluminum Body F150 Not all its cracked up to be! Dan , 03/23/2016 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 25 of 30 people found this review helpful Every few years my boss will replace my company truck with a new one. He is a die hard Ford fan going all the way back to something GM did to him back in the 70's. Because of that I have gone through the last 3 generations of the F150 (2003, 2010 and now the 2015). My job requires a truck, but it doesn't require me to use it to haul much very often. About once or twice a month I will move product around in excess of 1000-1200 lbs and maybe as much as 4000 lbs including a trailer. My first trip with a load was with 1200 miles on the odometer. It was a personal trip from KC to Ohio to pick up a car I purchased. It was an old Monte Carlo (3300lbs) and I used a dolly to pull it back. 99% of the trip was across I70. Within just a few miles of picking up the car I got my first scare. I was on a two lane going about 50-55 mph and came around a gentle right hand corner with a group of trees blocking my view all the way through the corner. Part way through I realized there was a raised RR track coming up and I needed to slow down. I probably had a half mile but was taking it pretty easy getting used to the feel of the car and dolly behind me. I applied the brake to start slowing up the truck while still coming around the corner slightly. The truck felt like the back tires came of the ground! It pushed over to the left as if I was on a patch of ice. My first thought was that I made a big miscalculation and the car was to heavy for the truck. The tow capacity for my truck is supposed to be 7600 lbs as optioned though. The hole trip home was a bit nerve racking. I got used to the trucks response to the weight behind it and figured out that the biggest issue was turning. The rear suspension is so soft that any side load pushes the truck in a manner that would make you think you have two flat tires on the back. It a straight line, it feels much better, although still very soft. I was not filled with confidence and conceded to the fact that I was going to be making a slow trip home in the right lane with the cruise set at 60-65 mph max. It was very slow going anytime I came into a city or road construction. I had to make sure to give myself plenty of room so as not to need to make any emergency maneuvers as I was positive the truck would not tolerate it. I ended that trip wondering if it was the car, the trailer, or something else that caused the truck to be so squirrelly. Since then I've used the truck a few time with and without a trailer to move different size loads round KC for work. On one occasion I had a new Honda Rubicon fourwheeler in the back. What I've learned is that anything over 300, maybe 400 pounds depending on how it's loaded in the bed of the truck, and about 1200 lbs trailer weight turns the truck into a big mush box. It is always fine in a straight line, but feels like it wants to slide out or tip over if you go around a corner that gets a little tight on the highway. My feeling is that FORD has worked so hard to make the F150 a comfortable daily driver that they have gotten to far away from the truck actually being a safe truck to use for work. The suspension is tuned to be soft and that makes it weak when you put a load on it. The ecoboost engine (2.7) that I have is very strong and responsive if you call on it to provide that. I was supposed to get something like 18-19 mpg overall. Not even close. The Ford gauge likes to tell me I'm getting 17, but it is incorrect. If you calculate the mileage, you typically get between 1 and 1.5 mpg less then the gauge states. My current overall average of mixed driving is 16.3. If you really work hard at it, and I mean work hard, you can squeeze out 18mg out of a tank. The aluminum body is noisy. The roof makes all sorts of noise in the wind on the hwy. Sounds like a metal HVAC duct popping as it heats up when your heater turns on in the winter. Except it isn't one pop, its multiples. And at around 10k miles on the truck, the bed starting making a popping sound when I drive over and uneven surface such as pulling in or out of my drive. The F150 is no longer a worthwhile truck in my opinion. It's loaded with neat features and the cab is comfortable. There are more electronics then every before that I am concerned about based off of previous experience (Ford electronics seem to have a short life expectancy for some reason). The cost of this truck compared to others was quite high. Insurance cost went up about 25% because of the aluminum body. If I was making the decision and it was my money, the truck that replaces this one will not be a Ford. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value

Skip the New F150s Drew G , 04/28/2016 XL 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 19 of 23 people found this review helpful They aren't like the older F150s at all. At under 20,000s our new 2015 F150 has been a nightmare and not safe to drive either. Regardless of payload size, road conditions or other factors which would normally effect its handling, shifting, power train, etc the truck has been completely unreliable. It will frequently, without provocation, down or upshift causing dangerous situations in traffic. Ford says this was initially due to the system which tracks my driving habits and that it needed to be reset. Two months later after I completely lost all power on the highway they told me there was a short in the transmission writing harness. The problem has not stopped since that was replaced. They told me next that I was carrying too much weight (about 700 pounds) for the new 'consumer grade' trucks and it must have caused undue stress on the engine. I removed the weight and the problems persisted. The brakes have been unreliable, grabbing at certain intervals despite the mechanics insistence that they are in fine shape. Occasional rocks or mud will cause immense noise to persist from the brakes for days. The fuel saver auto start blew through the starter in under 6 months and now when it shuts off it occasionally refuses to restart. The sync and bluetooth systems are a mess and need to be restarted or reprogrammed on a frequent basis. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value