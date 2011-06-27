Used 2014 Ford F-150 SuperCab Consumer Reviews

My 2014 Ford Truck Scott Smith , 11/08/2015 STX 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 24 of 25 people found this review helpful UPDATE. I traded this truck for a 2016 Ford F150 XLT. I enjoyed the 2014 but the lease was running out. I have had this Truck since 2/1/15. It is great in the snow. With the 4 wheel drive you can get through just about anything. With the 5.0 liter I range around 14.5 in the city and it will get 21 MPG on the highway at 70 MPH. It's comfortable and the back seat is huge especially with the seats up. The truck does many things right. It pulls my boat and trailer with ease which is probably around 4000 lbs. Even with the 5.5 ft bed, there is a ton of room since the sides are high. Here is a couple of annoyances.. In the STX model many times the rubber cup holder liner comes out attached to my coffee cup. I have never figured out how to retrieve a text when the blue tooth is on and I am a pretty techy guy. The manual does not explain the sync very well. Around 20,000 miles I started to get some vibration when braking. I assume it needs the rotors turned. I have driven a few new GM trucks my friends have and I still like mine better than theirs. I don't know anything about the dodges as Chrysler as whole seems to have more reliability problems than Ford or GM. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The 2014 F150 is Outstanding Warrren Merkle , 06/11/2016 XLT 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 24 of 26 people found this review helpful The F-150 delivers as promised. The truck has needed oil changes and tire rotations and nothing else. The only issue is aesthetics. Ford used too much plastic in the cab. The XLT should have incorporated some fabric or other material on the door and dash areas to break up all of that plastic. It gives a $35,000 vehicle a rather cheap look inside. The power from the 3.7 V6 is more than enough for those unless you are towing over 6,000 pounds on a regular basis. It has the acceleration of a V8 and great fuel economy. If you keep the truck at 70 MPH, you will get 21.5 MPG or better on the highway. I've made a few round trips from Florida to Ohio and my best was 21.9 MPG and there are a lot of hills and mountains on I-77. Overall I get 18.3 MPG on daily around Tampa, Florida driving. The AC is almost always on down here, so in cooler climates, there might be a better number. I'm in my late fifties, so I don't drive like a teenager, but I don't drive like a blue hair either. The warranty should be longer to better compete with other brands and the price of theses trucks is approaching insanity. But this is my fourth truck and even though those new Chevy's catch my eyes from time to time, you can't go wrong with the F-150. Acquired 3/2014 Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

This is Why the FOrd F-150 is the Best Truck. Warrren Merkle , 06/14/2016 STX 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful First the downside. Too much plastic in the interior. Ford got cheap here. The rest of the truck exceeds your expectations. The best Bluetooth quality, 21.9 MPG on the highway. 18.3 MPG around town. No repair costs. Fit and finish perfect. The only truck to consider, period. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Wanna love it KTK , 11/14/2016 STX 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Leased a 2014 F150 STX supercab in white with sharp rims, I like the look and I do love driving it. Was considering buying it at the end of the lease due to the low miles I have on it but have had some issues which concerns me with the reliability. The first happened around 7K miles. Intermittent noise, sounded likes marbles in a jar. There is apparently an issue with these truckswhere the vacuum line or the solenoid fails (moisture related) and it tries to pull the hub in while the truck is moving basically shredding the gear teeth. Fixed and ran fine until 2 days ago when driving began hearing a grinding hum coming from the front. Was worried driving would cause more damage or the truck would stop running. Had to have a truck with 13K towed. They believe it is a bearing in the front drive train. All I know 2 days without a vehicle, not happy. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse