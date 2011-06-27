Used 2014 Ford F-150 SuperCab Consumer Reviews
My 2014 Ford Truck
UPDATE. I traded this truck for a 2016 Ford F150 XLT. I enjoyed the 2014 but the lease was running out. I have had this Truck since 2/1/15. It is great in the snow. With the 4 wheel drive you can get through just about anything. With the 5.0 liter I range around 14.5 in the city and it will get 21 MPG on the highway at 70 MPH. It's comfortable and the back seat is huge especially with the seats up. The truck does many things right. It pulls my boat and trailer with ease which is probably around 4000 lbs. Even with the 5.5 ft bed, there is a ton of room since the sides are high. Here is a couple of annoyances.. In the STX model many times the rubber cup holder liner comes out attached to my coffee cup. I have never figured out how to retrieve a text when the blue tooth is on and I am a pretty techy guy. The manual does not explain the sync very well. Around 20,000 miles I started to get some vibration when braking. I assume it needs the rotors turned. I have driven a few new GM trucks my friends have and I still like mine better than theirs. I don't know anything about the dodges as Chrysler as whole seems to have more reliability problems than Ford or GM.
The 2014 F150 is Outstanding
The F-150 delivers as promised. The truck has needed oil changes and tire rotations and nothing else. The only issue is aesthetics. Ford used too much plastic in the cab. The XLT should have incorporated some fabric or other material on the door and dash areas to break up all of that plastic. It gives a $35,000 vehicle a rather cheap look inside. The power from the 3.7 V6 is more than enough for those unless you are towing over 6,000 pounds on a regular basis. It has the acceleration of a V8 and great fuel economy. If you keep the truck at 70 MPH, you will get 21.5 MPG or better on the highway. I've made a few round trips from Florida to Ohio and my best was 21.9 MPG and there are a lot of hills and mountains on I-77. Overall I get 18.3 MPG on daily around Tampa, Florida driving. The AC is almost always on down here, so in cooler climates, there might be a better number. I'm in my late fifties, so I don't drive like a teenager, but I don't drive like a blue hair either. The warranty should be longer to better compete with other brands and the price of theses trucks is approaching insanity. But this is my fourth truck and even though those new Chevy's catch my eyes from time to time, you can't go wrong with the F-150. Acquired 3/2014
This is Why the FOrd F-150 is the Best Truck.
First the downside. Too much plastic in the interior. Ford got cheap here. The rest of the truck exceeds your expectations. The best Bluetooth quality, 21.9 MPG on the highway. 18.3 MPG around town. No repair costs. Fit and finish perfect. The only truck to consider, period.
Wanna love it
Leased a 2014 F150 STX supercab in white with sharp rims, I like the look and I do love driving it. Was considering buying it at the end of the lease due to the low miles I have on it but have had some issues which concerns me with the reliability. The first happened around 7K miles. Intermittent noise, sounded likes marbles in a jar. There is apparently an issue with these truckswhere the vacuum line or the solenoid fails (moisture related) and it tries to pull the hub in while the truck is moving basically shredding the gear teeth. Fixed and ran fine until 2 days ago when driving began hearing a grinding hum coming from the front. Was worried driving would cause more damage or the truck would stop running. Had to have a truck with 13K towed. They believe it is a bearing in the front drive train. All I know 2 days without a vehicle, not happy.
Was good for year and a half
No problems at all for 1 1/2 years then all of a sudden oil was leaking. I changed oil every 3000 miles like I should. Turns out the gaskets can fail so beware! I’ve had valve cover gaskets replaced rear main seal gasket replaced and oil pan gasket replaced. Luckily my insurance covered repairs up to 75k. I’m at 63k now feel like I shouldn’t be dealing with this for such low miles and being a 2014. After 3 trips to the shop I’m done with it no more Fords for me. I’ve read that this problem can reoccur later on. My insurance will be expired then not worth the gamble! There was an uncomfortable amount of rust on frame from the start. I don’t understand why American car manufactures go through all the time and fabrication to build something and then leave frame unpainted or coated so look out for that also!
