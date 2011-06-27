Used 2012 Ford F-150 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,875
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V6
|V8
|Combined MPG
|13
|19
|16
|Total Seating
|5
|6
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$45,875
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front limited slip differential
|yes
|no
|no
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|no
|no
|Rear locking differential
|yes
|no
|no
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|no
|no
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|no
|yes
|part time 4WD
|yes
|no
|no
|on demand 4WD
|no
|no
|yes
|hi-lo gear selection
|no
|no
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$45,875
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/16 mpg
|17/23 mpg
|14/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|396.0/576.0 mi.
|442.0/598.0 mi.
|504.0/684.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|36.0 gal.
|26.0 gal.
|36.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|13
|19
|16
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$45,875
|Torque
|434 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|278 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|380 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.2 l
|3.7 l
|5.0 l
|Horsepower
|411 hp @ 5500 rpm
|302 hp @ 6500 rpm
|360 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|47.0 ft.
|47.0 ft.
|47.0 ft.
|Valves
|16
|24
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|V6
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$45,875
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front center 3-point belt
|no
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|no
|no
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$45,875
|Raptor Luxury Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Raptor Graphics Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Hood Graphics Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Raptor Plus Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Raptor Interior Color Accent Package
|yes
|no
|no
|XLT Convenience Package
|no
|yes
|no
|XLT Chrome Package
|no
|yes
|no
|Trailer Tow Package
|no
|yes
|no
|XLT Convenience, Chrome and Tow Discount Package
|no
|yes
|no
|XLT Convenience and Tow Discount Package
|no
|yes
|no
|Max Trailer Tow Package - Power Mirrors
|no
|yes
|no
|XLT Custom Package
|no
|yes
|no
|XLT Plus Package
|no
|yes
|no
|Lariat Plus Package
|no
|no
|yes
|Premium Package Discount Package
|no
|no
|yes
|Max Trailer Tow Package - Power Chrome Mirrors
|no
|no
|yes
|Off-Road Package
|no
|no
|yes
|Lariat Chrome Package
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$45,875
|adjustable speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|no
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|no
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|no
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|no
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|no
|yes
|no
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$45,875
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|no
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|no
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|no
|no
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|no
|no
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|no
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|no
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|electric speed-proportional power steering
|no
|yes
|yes
|simulated wood trim on center console
|no
|no
|yes
|simulated wood trim on doors
|no
|no
|yes
|Climate control
|no
|no
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|no
|no
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|no
|no
|yes
|adjustable pedals
|no
|no
|yes
|simulated wood trim on dash
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$45,875
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|digital keypad power door locks
|yes
|no
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|no
|yes
|no
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,875
|Full Coverage Rubber Floor Mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Navigation w/Sony Single DVD/CD Player
|yes
|no
|yes
|Cloth Bucket Seats w/Center Console
|no
|yes
|no
|Trailer Brake Controller
|no
|yes
|yes
|Black Vinyl Flooring
|no
|yes
|no
|Ford Work Solutions - Crew Chief by Telogis
|no
|yes
|no
|SIRIUS Satellite Radio
|no
|yes
|no
|Leather-Trimmed Heated/Cooled Bucket Seats w/Console and Floor Shifter
|no
|no
|yes
|Sony 6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer w/AM/FM Stereo
|no
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$45,875
|compass
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|no
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,875
|bucket front seats
|yes
|no
|no
|Front leg room
|41.4 in.
|41.4 in.
|41.4 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front head room
|41.0 in.
|41.0 in.
|41.0 in.
|2 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|no
|no
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|no
|yes
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|no
|no
|Front shoulder room
|65.9 in.
|65.9 in.
|65.9 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|no
|leather/cloth
|yes
|no
|no
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|no
|no
|Front hip room
|60.5 in.
|60.5 in.
|60.5 in.
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|no
|yes
|no
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|no
|yes
|yes
|cloth
|no
|yes
|no
|height adjustable passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|leather
|no
|no
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|no
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,875
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear head room
|40.3 in.
|40.3 in.
|40.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|64.6 in.
|64.6 in.
|64.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|43.5 in.
|43.5 in.
|43.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.5 in.
|65.5 in.
|65.5 in.
|folding with storage center armrest
|no
|no
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,875
|Spray-In Bedliner
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Stowable Bed Extender
|yes
|no
|yes
|Tailgate Step
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power Moonroof
|yes
|no
|yes
|License Plate Bracket
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Two-Tone Paint
|no
|yes
|yes
|Driver's Side SecuriCode Keyless Entry Keypad
|no
|yes
|no
|Plastic Bedliner
|no
|yes
|yes
|Chrome Bug Shield
|no
|yes
|yes
|Black Platform Running Boards
|no
|yes
|no
|P275/55R20 OWL All-Season Tires
|no
|yes
|no
|P275/55R20 BSW All-Season Tires
|no
|yes
|no
|Ford Work Solutions - Cable Lock
|no
|yes
|yes
|5" Chrome Tubular Running Boards
|no
|yes
|no
|20" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|20" 6-Spoke Machined Aluminum Wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|P275/55R20 OWL All-Terrain Tires
|no
|no
|yes
|6" Chrome Angular Running Boards
|no
|no
|yes
|LT275/65R18C OWL All-Terrain Tires
|no
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$45,875
|Front track
|73.6 in.
|67.0 in.
|67.0 in.
|Length
|232.1 in.
|231.9 in.
|231.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|8000 lbs.
|11300 lbs.
|11200 lbs.
|Curb weight
|6210 lbs.
|5128 lbs.
|5886 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7300 lbs.
|6800 lbs.
|7350 lbs.
|Height
|78.4 in.
|75.0 in.
|76.7 in.
|Maximum payload
|1020 lbs.
|1620 lbs.
|1700 lbs.
|Wheel base
|145.2 in.
|144.5 in.
|144.5 in.
|Width
|86.3 in.
|79.2 in.
|79.2 in.
|Rear track
|73.6 in.
|67.0 in.
|67.0 in.
|Angle of approach
|no
|22.8 degrees
|22.4 degrees
|Angle of departure
|no
|22.9 degrees
|25.1 degrees
|Ground clearance
|no
|7.9 in.
|8.3 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$45,875
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$45,875
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|no
|no
|17 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|All terrain tires
|yes
|no
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|LT315/70R17 tires
|yes
|no
|no
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|Painted alloy spare wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|P255/65R17 tires
|no
|yes
|no
|partial wheel covers
|no
|yes
|no
|Steel spare wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|no
|yes
|no
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|no
|yes
|yes
|P275/65R18 tires
|no
|no
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|alloy wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$45,875
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$45,875
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
