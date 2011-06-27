Used 2012 Ford F-150 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,875
See F-150 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$33,285
See F-150 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$41,075
See F-150 Inventory
Engine TypeGasFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V6V8
Combined MPG131916
Total Seating566
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$45,875
Starting MSRP
$33,285
Starting MSRP
$41,075
automatic locking hubsyesnoyes
Front limited slip differentialyesnono
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
descent controlyesnono
Rear locking differentialyesnono
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesnono
mechanical center differentialyesnoyes
part time 4WDyesnono
on demand 4WDnonoyes
hi-lo gear selectionnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$45,875
Starting MSRP
$33,285
Starting MSRP
$41,075
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg17/23 mpg14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/576.0 mi.442.0/598.0 mi.504.0/684.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.26.0 gal.36.0 gal.
Combined MPG131916
Fuel typeRegular unleadedFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$45,875
Starting MSRP
$33,285
Starting MSRP
$41,075
Torque434 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm278 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm380 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l3.7 l5.0 l
Horsepower411 hp @ 5500 rpm302 hp @ 6500 rpm360 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle47.0 ft.47.0 ft.47.0 ft.
Valves162432
Base engine typeGasFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8V6V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$45,875
Starting MSRP
$33,285
Starting MSRP
$41,075
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Front center 3-point beltnoyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$45,875
Starting MSRP
$33,285
Starting MSRP
$41,075
Raptor Luxury Packageyesnono
Raptor Graphics Packageyesnono
Hood Graphics Packageyesnono
Raptor Plus Packageyesnono
Raptor Interior Color Accent Packageyesnono
XLT Convenience Packagenoyesno
XLT Chrome Packagenoyesno
Trailer Tow Packagenoyesno
XLT Convenience, Chrome and Tow Discount Packagenoyesno
XLT Convenience and Tow Discount Packagenoyesno
Max Trailer Tow Package - Power Mirrorsnoyesno
XLT Custom Packagenoyesno
XLT Plus Packagenoyesno
Lariat Plus Packagenonoyes
Premium Package Discount Packagenonoyes
Max Trailer Tow Package - Power Chrome Mirrorsnonoyes
Off-Road Packagenonoyes
Lariat Chrome Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$45,875
Starting MSRP
$33,285
Starting MSRP
$41,075
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesnoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesnoyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesnoyes
USB connectionyesnoyes
mast antennayesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$45,875
Starting MSRP
$33,285
Starting MSRP
$41,075
Air conditioningyesyesno
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesnoyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesnoyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
power steeringyesnono
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyesnono
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesnoyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesno
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesno
electric speed-proportional power steeringnoyesyes
simulated wood trim on center consolenonoyes
simulated wood trim on doorsnonoyes
Climate controlnonoyes
turn signal in mirrorsnonoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnonoyes
adjustable pedalsnonoyes
simulated wood trim on dashnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$45,875
Starting MSRP
$33,285
Starting MSRP
$41,075
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
digital keypad power door locksyesnoyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksnoyesno
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,875
Starting MSRP
$33,285
Starting MSRP
$41,075
Full Coverage Rubber Floor Matsyesyesyes
Navigation w/Sony Single DVD/CD Playeryesnoyes
Cloth Bucket Seats w/Center Consolenoyesno
Trailer Brake Controllernoyesyes
Black Vinyl Flooringnoyesno
Ford Work Solutions - Crew Chief by Telogisnoyesno
SIRIUS Satellite Radionoyesno
Leather-Trimmed Heated/Cooled Bucket Seats w/Console and Floor Shifternonoyes
Sony 6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer w/AM/FM Stereononoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$45,875
Starting MSRP
$33,285
Starting MSRP
$41,075
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesnoyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,875
Starting MSRP
$33,285
Starting MSRP
$41,075
bucket front seatsyesnono
Front leg room41.4 in.41.4 in.41.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Front head room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnono
height adjustable driver seatyesnoyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front shoulder room65.9 in.65.9 in.65.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesno
leather/clothyesnono
6 -way power driver seatyesnono
Front hip room60.5 in.60.5 in.60.5 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesno
40-20-40 split bench front seatsnoyesyes
clothnoyesno
height adjustable passenger seatnonoyes
multi-level heating driver seatnonoyes
leathernonoyes
8 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnonoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
8 -way power driver seatnonoyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,875
Starting MSRP
$33,285
Starting MSRP
$41,075
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Rear head room40.3 in.40.3 in.40.3 in.
Rear hip Room64.6 in.64.6 in.64.6 in.
Rear leg room43.5 in.43.5 in.43.5 in.
Rear shoulder room65.5 in.65.5 in.65.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestnonoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,875
Starting MSRP
$33,285
Starting MSRP
$41,075
Spray-In Bedlineryesyesyes
Stowable Bed Extenderyesnoyes
Tailgate Stepyesyesyes
Power Moonroofyesnoyes
License Plate Bracketyesyesyes
Two-Tone Paintnoyesyes
Driver's Side SecuriCode Keyless Entry Keypadnoyesno
Plastic Bedlinernoyesyes
Chrome Bug Shieldnoyesyes
Black Platform Running Boardsnoyesno
P275/55R20 OWL All-Season Tiresnoyesno
P275/55R20 BSW All-Season Tiresnoyesno
Ford Work Solutions - Cable Locknoyesyes
5" Chrome Tubular Running Boardsnoyesno
20" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheelsnoyesyes
20" 6-Spoke Machined Aluminum Wheelsnonoyes
P275/55R20 OWL All-Terrain Tiresnonoyes
6" Chrome Angular Running Boardsnonoyes
LT275/65R18C OWL All-Terrain Tiresnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$45,875
Starting MSRP
$33,285
Starting MSRP
$41,075
Front track73.6 in.67.0 in.67.0 in.
Length232.1 in.231.9 in.231.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity8000 lbs.11300 lbs.11200 lbs.
Curb weight6210 lbs.5128 lbs.5886 lbs.
Gross weight7300 lbs.6800 lbs.7350 lbs.
Height78.4 in.75.0 in.76.7 in.
Maximum payload1020 lbs.1620 lbs.1700 lbs.
Wheel base145.2 in.144.5 in.144.5 in.
Width86.3 in.79.2 in.79.2 in.
Rear track73.6 in.67.0 in.67.0 in.
Angle of approachno22.8 degrees22.4 degrees
Angle of departureno22.9 degrees25.1 degrees
Ground clearanceno7.9 in.8.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$45,875
Starting MSRP
$33,285
Starting MSRP
$41,075
Exterior Colors
  • Race Red
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Blue Flame Clearcoat Metallic
  • Race Red/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Golden Bronze Metallic
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Blue Flame Clearcoat Metallic
  • Blue Flame Clearcoat Metallic/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Clearcoat Metallic/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Vermillion Red (Fleet)
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Golden Bronze Metallic
  • Golden Bronze Metallic/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Sterling Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Pale Adobe Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black, premium leather/cloth
  • Black/Blue, premium leather
  • Steel Gray, premium cloth
  • Steel Gray, cloth
  • Pale Adobe, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Pale Adobe, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$45,875
Starting MSRP
$33,285
Starting MSRP
$41,075
fullsize matching spare tireyesnono
17 in. wheelsyesyesno
All terrain tiresyesnoyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
LT315/70R17 tiresyesnono
painted alloy wheelsyesyesno
Painted alloy spare wheelyesnono
P255/65R17 tiresnoyesno
partial wheel coversnoyesno
Steel spare wheelnoyesyes
All season tiresnoyesno
fullsize non-matching spare tirenoyesyes
P275/65R18 tiresnonoyes
18 in. wheelsnonoyes
alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$45,875
Starting MSRP
$33,285
Starting MSRP
$41,075
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$45,875
Starting MSRP
$33,285
Starting MSRP
$41,075
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
