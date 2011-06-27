Used 2007 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Consumer Reviews

Beautiful Truck Mountain Man , 11/16/2006 35 of 36 people found this review helpful The Lariat F150 was the nicest designed truck we drove. The interior was extremely nice and beat its competitors hands down. It's very well appointed truck but we have taken it into the mountains on some very tight 4WD trails and it has been a great off-road truck. We will primarily using the truck for hauling large items and off-roading to get to quiet places in the mountains. If we were more interested in towing, the F-150 may not have been in play. From a quality/reliability perspective, we thought the Tundra had the edge but we were convinced the Ford would last for a very long time. We have had great success with Fords in the past. Report Abuse

Honest review - 07 KING RANCH Bill , 10/01/2006 48 of 52 people found this review helpful "Z" plan buyer (owned 15 Fords). Best luxury truck in class...but. Ford is so close to perfect but misses the mark on basic no brainer features and poor warranty. I'm convinced the engineers do not drive trucks and do models and CAD design for looks not function. Unfortunately, they could have a home run and turn around the company if they would listened to the public and get back to basics. Weak A/C and pitiful fuel economy. Front passengers have elbows in rear cupholders. Poor location. Most Ford dealerships try to scam general public and still try to con the A, X and Z plan buyers with over-inflated dealer adds further ruining Ford experience.

Make sure you extend your warranty wnewman , 09/19/2010 28 of 30 people found this review helpful After 100,000 warranty ends, the truck falls apart. With 102,000 miles I've replaced spark plugs $350, transmission $2500, alternator $175 on top of the payment I have over 5000.00 in maintenance this year truck is just falling apart with 113,000 miles, rotors again, spark plugs, throttle body, battery, alternator, transmission, differentials, Ford says they have no clue, that I tow too much, me or my truck has never towed a thing and I think they should have at least looked into the problems with this truck but since warranty is over, they want nothing to do with it, been a Ford man all my life, well, thats about to change, so extend your warranty or you'll be outta pocket a lot with this truck

Old girls name is Pearl Brian O'Neal , 03/13/2016 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) 27 of 30 people found this review helpful Bought her at 130k miles. Now has 233k miles. I put Mobil 1 synerthic in every 5k miles. Great truck !! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability