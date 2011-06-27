Used 2006 Ford F-150 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

under powered Warren Torchia , 04/15/2015 STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) 28 of 31 people found this review helpful bought this truck with 136 000 khm on it. i was using it for work so i needed something reliable. the truck was great it motor ran smoothly everything was responsive. no major issues so far. the only complaint i would have is for a v8 engine it was lazy. tried replacing spark plugs and gas filter but still had a slow moving truck. other then that the truck was great no real problems other then basic up keep would recommend to anyone who needs a solid truck Report Abuse

Good machine Coloradoguy , 01/20/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Though I have extremely low mileage on my truck, I have been very pleased with it overall. Suspension is very stiff, but that adds to payload capacity and handling, therefore worth it. The rack and pinion steering does require driving proficiency, so not for everyone (I like it). Mileage is better than average in real world use. Mostly city is about 18 and highway I have gotten 21.5 (in mountains), using 85 octane. The five speed manual is a bit on the stiff side, but feels very stout as one would expect for a truck transmission. CD Stereo has amazing sound quality. Report Abuse

Ford F150 XL Ford XL , 12/04/2005 6 of 7 people found this review helpful The 150 XL was cheaper than my Ranger was 6-years ago. I love this truck. Ford could do a better job with the economy; why do the 3-engines get basically the same mpg. It is surprisingly good in the snow with 2WD. Great on the highway. Does have a blind spot if you back up and use the window, you MUST use the mirrors. The front also has a blind spot with the more aggressive front end. Engine and tranny work well together. A simple interior. Love the work truck floor. Report Abuse

Southern Comfort Haulin' Leon Reese , 03/15/2016 XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) 9 of 12 people found this review helpful This engine has spark plugs buried deep in the heads. They tend to seize and break off when attempting to change. Expect to spend $1,000 to $1,500 to change plugs and coils. At 75,000 to 85,000 miles or so, expect to spend another $2,000 to replace variable timing gears and chain. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse