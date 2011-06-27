Used 2006 Ford F-150 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
under powered
bought this truck with 136 000 khm on it. i was using it for work so i needed something reliable. the truck was great it motor ran smoothly everything was responsive. no major issues so far. the only complaint i would have is for a v8 engine it was lazy. tried replacing spark plugs and gas filter but still had a slow moving truck. other then that the truck was great no real problems other then basic up keep would recommend to anyone who needs a solid truck
Good machine
Though I have extremely low mileage on my truck, I have been very pleased with it overall. Suspension is very stiff, but that adds to payload capacity and handling, therefore worth it. The rack and pinion steering does require driving proficiency, so not for everyone (I like it). Mileage is better than average in real world use. Mostly city is about 18 and highway I have gotten 21.5 (in mountains), using 85 octane. The five speed manual is a bit on the stiff side, but feels very stout as one would expect for a truck transmission. CD Stereo has amazing sound quality.
Ford F150 XL
The 150 XL was cheaper than my Ranger was 6-years ago. I love this truck. Ford could do a better job with the economy; why do the 3-engines get basically the same mpg. It is surprisingly good in the snow with 2WD. Great on the highway. Does have a blind spot if you back up and use the window, you MUST use the mirrors. The front also has a blind spot with the more aggressive front end. Engine and tranny work well together. A simple interior. Love the work truck floor.
Southern Comfort Haulin'
This engine has spark plugs buried deep in the heads. They tend to seize and break off when attempting to change. Expect to spend $1,000 to $1,500 to change plugs and coils. At 75,000 to 85,000 miles or so, expect to spend another $2,000 to replace variable timing gears and chain.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Big Blue Truck
V6 auto is slow. Regular cab with a short bed is the most well-balanced look of any pickup. Ride with empty bed is too rough and bouncy over even small bumps. Since I drive it 99% of the time with no load, the current suspension setup is not my thing. Very smooth and quiet highway ride though. Never buy manual window and door locks again. It is a pain when going through tolls. Backup sensor is worth the money.
Sponsored cars related to the F-150
Related Used 2006 Ford F-150 Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner