Used 2005 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Consumer Reviews

2005 F150 Supercrew Lariat jgt1959 , 10/03/2010 52 of 56 people found this review helpful I have owned this pickup for 5 years now and there always seems to be something wrong with it. The air conditioner will not cool in stop and go traffic- only at highway speeds. Ford says there is no problem. The ashtray quit closing, now the CD player in the radio quit working and will not even eject the CDs that are in the machine. Injectors have had to be replaced at less than 70,000. It came with the worst tires I have ever owned and at 70,000 has almost worn out the second set (of high quality, 60,000 mile tires) even with rotation and alignment (which the dealer can't do due to the 20 inch factory rims). This is my fourth Ford PU and the build quality has definitely gone downhill.

let the buyer beware..... ritch5 , 07/15/2012 86 of 94 people found this review helpful i'll start by telling that i am a ford motor company retiree with over 30+ years on the assembly line. my 2005 f-150 has lived up to the problems common to the 5.4L engine. sparkplug issues, timing and cam phasor issues, and a bad cylinder head to name a few. all difficult and expensive to repair. i have confirmed many of these problems with ford dealer mechanics, and private repair shop mechanics. as a group they all confirm that engine issues are becoming a big problem for 2005-2008 ford trucks, vans, and large suv's. the real problem lies with the manufacturer. ford is not backing up their claims of top quality and reliability. what a shame that they deny their responsibility!!!!

Buyer Beware of Engine Failure james294 , 06/06/2014 14 of 15 people found this review helpful Truck always regularly maintained and serviced at Ford dealerships. We take care of and expect our vehicles to last. It was running perfect until it immediately began idling rough at a stop. No check engine light, we just know our truck. Took it in for a tune-up (replaced spark plugs, etc.) and oil change. Perfect bill of health - couldn't replicate problem. Long story short - towed it back to Ford - they were able to replicate the problem - oil pressure dropped suddenly - need new $7k+ engine at 68K original miles. Others having same problem, but no recall. Unreal. Plus, while under warranty - had the four wheel drive go out and other engine issues. Not Ford tough.

UPSET AT FORD 05f150owner , 07/30/2013 24 of 27 people found this review helpful I purchased my truck brand new from a dealer in 2005. Have changed all fluids religiously, except for recalls and bad quality dash ac vents, have replaced them 4 times, all has gone well. Recently after tune-up and all service, my engine failed (No. 5 Cylinder) took into dealer and they stated, change the engine it's flawed. Called Ford, no help. Had it taken apart to repair at the dealer, they called me to compliment me on how new the internal of the engine was. How then did it fail. Dealer says Ford issue. That is not what Ford tells me. I would be ashamed if I was Ford.