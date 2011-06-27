Used 2002 Ford F-150 SuperCab Consumer Reviews

great trucks!!! Morales , 12/05/2015 4dr SuperCab XL 2WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) 40 of 41 people found this review helpful Best truck ever owned! With 246000 still runs great! I use it daily and I take it on a monthly 8 hour round trip drive to Drill and never had a single problem, I got lucky with mine since I bought it for 2 grand. I love driving stick shift and the 4.6combination makes its great! I currently get about 22 on highway and 15 in town. My dad really like my pick up that he bought one for himself and my brother. All of our fords have well over 240000 and we trust them dearly. About a month ago I bought my second f150 for my wife while Im gone for 6 months, she had 92 Chevy Silverado but we started having trust issues with it since it overheated. I have had Chevy, dodge and Ford trucks from half tons to 1 tons and this model f150 has been the most reliable and trustworthy truck I have ever owned. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

MY 02' F-150 SuperCab 4.6L V8 Brandon Lehr , 01/10/2010 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I have to say that I LOVE this truck. When I first got it in 08' it had 32k miles on it. It now has 60k miles on it, and the only problem I have had is with the EGR Sensor. I replaced it twice and the second time I also changed the PCV valve, and so far SO good :D. I have hauled 1 ton in this truck and it hauled it with ease.. I haven't towed anything really worth mentioning.. but i did pull a jeep out of a ditch in winter, with NO trouble!! I am being completely honest, I really do love this truck.. Its the best truck I have driven and seen. I will have it forever! I really do LOVE Ford trucks.. Report Abuse

02 Ford f-150 2wd 2door XL jacob19 , 03/26/2014 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I have had this truck for 6 years and have no problems with it, great truck, I use it all day for my job and the 4.6 triton v8 is good on gas mileage on the highway but crappy around daily neighborhood driving, and occasionally every now and then its good at going on the trails. One problem I've had was with a vacume hose that was pinched because it was dry rotted, so it made the truck lose power and die at stop lights, but once I found the problem, everything is all good... great truck, very dependable and reliable Report Abuse

Last One shumate1819 , 02/11/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Absoulutely the worst truck I've owned, two transmissions and one transfer case. Interior seats are not comfortable. Sliding cupholder broke the week I bought it. I've had nothing but trouble. Even the blinkers work only when they want to. I've owned Chevys and Dodges and this is the worst. I've only owned it for a little over two years. I can only imagine what I would have done if it was new. Report Abuse