Used 2002 Ford F-150 SuperCab Consumer Reviews
great trucks!!!
Best truck ever owned! With 246000 still runs great! I use it daily and I take it on a monthly 8 hour round trip drive to Drill and never had a single problem, I got lucky with mine since I bought it for 2 grand. I love driving stick shift and the 4.6combination makes its great! I currently get about 22 on highway and 15 in town. My dad really like my pick up that he bought one for himself and my brother. All of our fords have well over 240000 and we trust them dearly. About a month ago I bought my second f150 for my wife while Im gone for 6 months, she had 92 Chevy Silverado but we started having trust issues with it since it overheated. I have had Chevy, dodge and Ford trucks from half tons to 1 tons and this model f150 has been the most reliable and trustworthy truck I have ever owned.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
MY 02' F-150 SuperCab 4.6L V8
I have to say that I LOVE this truck. When I first got it in 08' it had 32k miles on it. It now has 60k miles on it, and the only problem I have had is with the EGR Sensor. I replaced it twice and the second time I also changed the PCV valve, and so far SO good :D. I have hauled 1 ton in this truck and it hauled it with ease.. I haven't towed anything really worth mentioning.. but i did pull a jeep out of a ditch in winter, with NO trouble!! I am being completely honest, I really do love this truck.. Its the best truck I have driven and seen. I will have it forever! I really do LOVE Ford trucks..
02 Ford f-150 2wd 2door XL
I have had this truck for 6 years and have no problems with it, great truck, I use it all day for my job and the 4.6 triton v8 is good on gas mileage on the highway but crappy around daily neighborhood driving, and occasionally every now and then its good at going on the trails. One problem I've had was with a vacume hose that was pinched because it was dry rotted, so it made the truck lose power and die at stop lights, but once I found the problem, everything is all good... great truck, very dependable and reliable
Last One
Absoulutely the worst truck I've owned, two transmissions and one transfer case. Interior seats are not comfortable. Sliding cupholder broke the week I bought it. I've had nothing but trouble. Even the blinkers work only when they want to. I've owned Chevys and Dodges and this is the worst. I've only owned it for a little over two years. I can only imagine what I would have done if it was new.
first problem
I compared all of the full size trucks on the market before I purchased my F150. I love this truck, but it's now in the shop because it developed some sort of electrical issue and left me stranded on the side of the road today. Other than that, this truck rides great, get's pretty decent mileage for a full size truck (18mpg in mixed driving), is squeak and rattle free, and was running perfectly prior to today. Assuming the electrical problem is a fluke, I would recommend this truck to anyone looking for a versatile, comfortable, full size truck.
Sponsored cars related to the F-150
Related Used 2002 Ford F-150 SuperCab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner