Used 2001 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Consumer Reviews
2001 F-150 XLT SCrew, 4x4, AT, 5.4 Triton.
I bought this truck used in 2011 with 185K on the odometer. It needed shocks and tires, also went through and did brakes, fluids and rebuilt the front end with Moog parts. Very happy with the truck and paid $5k for it. I expect to get 250K out of this truck without any issues. Front seat pad needs replaced, but that is expected.
Best vehicle I've ever owned
2001 4x4 5.4L purchased in 2001, traded in 2015 for new F-150. Never any problems. Normal repairs - brakes, battery...didn't need front axles until 2014. And that was with a 3" level kit. 14 years of perfection. I hope my 2015 F-150 does as well. That truck will problem give someone another 10 good years. A mechanic at the dealership where I traded it in actually purchased it.
SuperCrew Spoils You
I have a 2001 Ford F150 Lariat with 5.4 that I bought in 2007 after my second son was born. This truck has a very comfortable ride with a great features such as the 6 disc CD player, leather seats. This truck allows me to put all 3 of my boys and their stuff in the cab along with tools and go to the farm. I fed cows daily out this truck during the 2010 winter with lots of mud never got stuck but sticky clay mud is very hard to clean up, I'm still getting mud out from under this truck 2 years later.
This has been a great truck!
This truck replaced a problematic 1999 Silverado. It drives great and holds the road well. Turning radius is tight. The 5.4 Triton has more than adequate power to pull a 30' travel trailer. The captains chairs are very comfortable and we like the lumbar supports and adjustable pedals since I am tall and my wife is short. The truck has been relatively trouble-free. In over four years I have only made three repairs outside normal maintenance. This included replacing a rear axle bearing, replacing the IAC valve, and replacing a rear rotor (warped due to heat generated by failing axle bearing). In all these repairs cost me about $400 total. Not bad for four years. I would buy another .
HOG Wild
Everything I expected and more. The lowered supspension provides an excellent ride yet still has decent hauling capacity. The truck is fun to drive and has all of the creature feature found in upsacle sedans. I am very impressed with the quality of construction, fit and finish. 28 months and no problems. This is one vehicle I plan to keep for a long time.
