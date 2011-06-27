  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 2001 Ford F-150
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Ford F-150 XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2001 F-150
More about the 2001 F-150
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,915
See F-150 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,915
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,915
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350/475 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,915
Torque293 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower231 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle45.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,915
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,915
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,915
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,915
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,915
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,915
Front head room39.8 in.
Front shoulder room63.7 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room59.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,915
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room58 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room63.6 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,915
Length225.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity8000 lbs.
Curb weight4644 lbs.
Gross weight6600 lbs.
Height73.9 in.
Maximum payload1875 lbs.
Wheel base138.5 in.
Width79.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,915
Exterior Colors
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Amazon Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Island Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Chestnut Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Graphite
  • Dark Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,915
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
P255/70R S tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,915
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,915
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See F-150 Inventory

Related Used 2001 Ford F-150 XLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles